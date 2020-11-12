Dobson backs Jantjies to regain form as competition hots up for Stormers No 9 jersey

As the competition hots up for the Stormers No 9 position, coach John Dobson has backed Herschel Jantjies to regain his best form.

Jantjies has had some issues of late, with Paul de Wet and Godlen Masila pushing hard for places.

Dobson is also chuffed with the depth at his disposal at hooker, where he can pick Springboks Scarra Ntubeni and Bongi Mbonambi.

Stormers coach John Dobson is backing scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies to soon get back to his best form.



The Springbok No 9 missed last weekend's 39-6 win over Griquas on compassionate grounds after his paternal grandfather passed away.

The World Cup winner is back in the starting line-up for Saturday's Super Rugby Unlocked match against the Cheetahs at Newlands, with Godlen Masimla providing scrumhalf cover on the bench.

Paul de Wet, who was the starting scrumhalf against Griquas, misses out despite being one of the standout players in Kimberley.

Dobson, though, explained the reasoning behind his decision.

"Paul de Wet was brilliant up in Kimberley. He's matured a lot. We've got three scrumhalves who are identical... they're all instinctive players, they're all very fast, they defend the same way, they all bring the same sort of energy... and it's a challenge to manage the expectations of all three because we want to bring them all through," Dobson said during a virtual media briefing on Thursday.

"We actually thought about starting Godlen this week, but because Herschel had the compassion week, to knock him out for two weeks would have been a bit too much, but also unfair on Godlen then to have not gotten an opportunity. So, it's just a management process with those three."

The coach said they were fortunate to have three high-quality scrumhalves to choose from.

"At the start of the season we would have said Herschel and then clear daylight... we're not sure who our next [best] scrumhalves are... and now it's nice that these two are pushing Herschel so hard. We're going to rotate and mix and match there."

Dobson added that the death of Jantjies' grandfather had a profound effect on the player, but backed him to get back to his best soon.

"The news came when we were up in Nelspruit for the Pumas game. He was visibly gone... in retrospect he maybe shouldn't have even started in that game. It was just after the Chasing the Sun (documentary on South Africa's World Cup win) where they had filmed the whole family and the community of Kylemore. I just sent him home after the Pumas game, he didn't ask to be fair. And he's come back this week full of light, joy and spring."

However, despite the family bereavement, Dobson acknowledged that Jantjies was not in the best of form of late.

"By his own admission I don't think he was in his best form before it... we can't put it all down to that (the death of his grandfather)... there were some elements to his game that wasn't fizzing after lockdown but I've got a funny feeling he's going to be much lighter and better now."

Another position the coach is chuffed with is his depth at hooker, where Scarra Ntubeni replaces fellow Springbok Bongi Mbonambi for this weekend's clash.

"Scarra would have started against the Pumas three weeks ago but unfortunately he and Steven (Kitshoff) had to miss out due to Covid [regulations]. We've overloaded Bongi. Scarra has to get a start. We planned this a while ago... he was going to start against the Pumas, Bongi was going to start against the Bulls and Griquas...

"We've got two Springboks but Scarra is on about 30 minutes so far in the competition which is far too low for a player of his quality and we all know Scarra, he gets better when he plays. So, it was pure rotation and we're really privileged to have two outstanding Springboks there," Dobson said.

Other changes see Ruhan Nel replace the injured Edwill van der Merwe on the right wing, while Salmaan Moerat is back at lock in place of David Meihuizen and Frans Malherbe for Neethling Fouche at tighthead prop.

Saturday's clash at Newlands kicks off at 19:00.

Teams:

Stormers

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Ruhan Nel, 13 Dan du Plessis, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Angelo Davids, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Marcel Theunissen, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)

Substitutes (from): 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Sazi Sandi, 19 Neethling Fouche, 20 Chris van Zyl, 21 David Meihuizen, 22 Ben-Jason Dixon, 23 Godlen Masimla, 24 Kade Wolhuter, 25 Michal Hazner, 26 Leolin Zas

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Malcolm Jaer, 13 William Small-Smith, 12 Frans Steyn/Chris Smit, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Jeandre Rudolph, 7 Junior Pokomela (captain), 6 Andisa Ntsila, 5 Carl Wegner, 4 Ian Groenewald, 3 Luan de Bruin, 2 Reinach Venter, 1 Charles Marais

Substitutes: 16 Marnus van der Merwe, 17 Boan Venter, 18 Khuta Mchunu, 19 JP du Preez, 20 Aidon Davis, 21 Ruben de Haas, 22 Reinhardt Fortuin, 23 Chris Smit/Howard Mnisi