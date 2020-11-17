Super Rugby

1h ago

add bookmark

Dobson: We wouldn't want to win Super Rugby because of a Covid-19 case

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
John Dobson (Gallo)
John Dobson (Gallo)
  • Stormers coach John Dobson says he would not like to win Super Rugby Unlocked because of other matches being postponed. 
  • The Bulls will win the tournament if they beat the Pumas this weekend, but that match is in doubt. 
  • There have already been two matches lost in Super Rugby Unlocked as a result of the coronavirus.

The Super Rugby Unlocked trophy, unveiled by tournament sponsors Vodacom last week, should make its way safely to Loftus Versfeld by the end of the weekend. 

The Bulls, under Jake White, have emerged as the form side in the one-round competition and sit comfortably on top of the log heading into this weekend's final round of fixtures.

The Bulls will bag the Unlocked trophy with a win over the Pumas at Loftus on Friday. 

The problem, though, is that that fixture might become the third lost this season as a result of the coronavirus. 

Confirmation is expected on Tuesday, with the Pumas' latest round of coronavirus testing crucial to whether or not the match goes ahead, while it could also potentially be moved to Saturday. 

There have already been two matches lost - including the Lions v Pumas last weekend - as a result of sides experiencing coronavirus cases, so there is an acceptance that the Currie Cup trophy at the end of the domestic season is a more accurate reflection of who the best side in the country has been. 

Still, silverware is silverware. 

The Bulls are currently on 19 points while the Stormers and Sharks, who meet in Durban on Saturday, are on 17. 

It means that if the Bulls v Pumas match is called off, and two points are awarded to each side, then the Sharks v Stormers at Kings Park could become a potential title decider and if either side secures a bonus point victory, they will be crowned Super Rugby Unlocked champions. 

Dobson was asked about that possibility after his side's 30-13 win over the Cheetahs on Saturday, and he said that winning that tournament that way was not something he wanted. 

"That might be the technical situation, but that's not how we would want to win the competition," said Dobson.

"If we beat the Sharks and the Bulls beat the Pumas, they've won it fair and square and I wouldn't want to win it because of a Covid case in Pretoria or something like that.

"Our focus is that we want to be playing playoff rugby here at Newlands on 16 and 23 January. In a one-round competition where we've played four away games, with Covid postponements, I don't think is going to be a fair yardstick of how the teams are.

"Let's speak again in January about that."

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Bok flank Marcell Coetzee scores 4 tries in 50th Ulster appearance
Ireland star Lowe prepares to tackle the 'beast' that is England
Brett Impey quits 'outdated' Sanzaar, calls for global vision
Read more on:
super rugby unlockedjohn dobsoncape townrugby
Fixtures
Fri 20 Nov 20 19:00 PM (SAST)
Bulls
Phakisa Pumas
Loftus Versfeld
Sat 21 Nov 20 16:30 PM (SAST)
Cheetahs
Tafel Lager Griquas
Toyota Stadium
Sat 21 Nov 20 19:00 PM (SAST)
Sharks
Stormers
Jonsson Kings Park
View More
Results
Sat 14 Nov 20
Stormers 30
Cheetahs 13
Fri 13 Nov 20
Tafel Lager Griquas 33
Sharks 34
Sat 07 Nov 20
Lions 25
Bulls 30
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Bulls
5
4
19
2. Stormers
5
4
17
3. Sharks
5
4
17
4. Cheetahs
5
2
12
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo