Du Plessis, Pretorius set to guard Stormers midfield

Dan du Plessis and Rikus Pretorius look likely to start in midfield for the Stormers against the Lions.

Du Plessis says he's looking forward to playing alongside Pretorius, who's "got the skill set".

Assistant coach Dawie Snyman says Pretorius is a player with "a lot of potential".

The Stormers look likely to field Dan du Plessis and Rikus Pretorius as centre pairing when they open their Super Rugby Unlocked account against the Lions at Newlands on Saturday.

With Welshman Jamie Roberts having left and Ruhan Nel out with a hamstring injury, the former Junior Springbok stars look set to guard the Stormers midfield.

While addressing reporters in a virtual media briefing on Monday, Du Plessis, 25, said he was looking forward to finally starting a Super Rugby game with Pretorius.



"A lot of people ask me whether I enjoy playing at 12 or 13 more? My answer usually is that it depends on who the 12 is. I enjoy playing alongside Rikus. He can bring the physical side and is actually quite fast. For a youngster, he has got quite a good head on him. I am looking forward to playing next to him.

"He's got the skill set and for a youngster he has a good head on him as well. I think there are definitely big things to come from him. I am looking forward to playing next to him and I'm enjoying it so far."



Assistant coach Dawie Snyman concurred, saying 21-year-old Pretorius is a versatile player with great feeling for the game.



"He's got a lot of potential. The plan this year was to give him a lot of game time in Super Rugby and that changed a bit, but now he is getting his opportunity," said Snyman.



"He forms a good combination with Dan. He is quite versatile; he can be physical and take it to the gain line, but he can also contribute and find space around the field.



"He is a clever player, and he knows how to communicate. Even though he is quite young, he is a player who understands the game nicely."

When asked what he expected of the Lions, Du Plessis added: "I think the Lions are probably going to go with a similar centre pairing to this past weekend, which was Dan Kriel and Burger (Odendaal).

"As outside centres, Burger and (Wandisile) Simelane bring two different types of games. Simelane is a more agile type of player, while Burger brings more of the physical side. It depends on whether they want to go more direct or want to take our backline on."

Saturday's clash at Newlands is scheduled for 19:00.