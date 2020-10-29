Eddie Fouche on horror injury: 'I had never felt pain like that before'

Pumas flyhalf Eddie Fouche is back home in Nelspruit recovering from his horrific injury against the Stormers.

The 23-year-old has a dislocated hip and a Grade 2 MCL tear.

Fouche will be sidelined for at least six weeks, effectively ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

The 23-year-old had been instrumental in carving out a 20-7 lead for his side in a Super Rugby Unlocked clash at Mbombela Stadium but, shortly before the half-hour mark, he buckled awkwardly under a cleanout from Stormers lock Salaam Moerat.

As play continued, Fouche was left writhing in pain on the Nelspruit turf and knew immediately that something was seriously wrong.

Referee Marius van der Westhuizen was quick to bring proceedings to a halt as Fouche was wheeled off in agony before the Pumas slipped to a 42-37 win.

"They looked for any fractures and, thankfully, there were no fractures in the hip," Fouche told Sport24 on Thursday.

"Prognosis-wise it's six weeks out and then a return to jogging.

"Time-wise, both injuries are the same time off, so that makes it a bit easier."

Replays revealed just how horrific Fouche's injury was with Stormers coach John Dobson acknowledging as much afterwards.

Looking back on the incident now, Fouche reveals just what was going through his mind at the time.

"I didn't really realise what had happened and then I tried wriggling my way up to my feet and as soon as I wanted to move, I felt that there was no way I could even roll over onto my back," he said.

"I kind of knew that my season was over. The pain that I felt was something I had never felt before.

"You have a lot of emotions and pain coming through at the same time in that situation and there are so many things that go through your head.

"I was in so much pain, but I also felt let down that I wasn't able to get on my feet and push for even another minute or two."

Having thought initially that he may have broken his hip and almost unaware of the knee injury, six weeks out is a largely positive result for Fouche, who had been in superb form so far in the competition.

With the Super Rugby Unlocked/Currie Cup tournament set to continue until mid-January, it almost certainly means that Fouche's season is over.

"It gives me an opportunity now to rest well for the next six weeks," Fouche said.

"There is a hell of a lot that you can learn while being sidelined. In rugby there are always trends that come through as the game progresses.

"My energy is not depleted yet and I will be focusing on those trends.

"I take this as a big opportunity to relax, get my game fitness up again and, from a technical aspect, stay up to speed with the trends of the game. That's something that has always been important to me."

The Pumas are next in action when they host the Sharks in Nelspruit on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 16:30.