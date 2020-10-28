Elton Jantjies back to skipper Lions against Griquas, Gianni Lombard at fullback

Elton Jantjies has made a full recovery after his calf injury last week and will captain the Lions against Griquas at Ellis Park on Friday night.

Coach Ivan van Rooyen named his side for the clash on Wednesday afternoon after it was confirmed earlier in the day that the match would go ahead.

This follows last weekend’s clash between the Lions and Cheetahs being called off in line with Covid-19 protocols after the Lions had a total of six players test positive for the coronavirus while a total of 11 were required to isolate after exposure.

Testing was conducted at the franchise on Tuesday and, by Wednesday morning, the word from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) was that this weekend's fixture will take place.

The starting line-up sees Gianni Lombard at fullback while Stean Pienaar and Courtnall Skosan were named as the two wings.

Wandisile Simelane will join forces with Dan Kriel at centre and MJ Pelser gets the nod as flank forward.

On the bench the following players are set to get a run for the first time in 258 days since the previous match on home-soil: PJ Botha, Ruan Dreyer, Jannie du Plessis, Reinhard Nothnagel, Jaco Kriel, Ross Cronjé, Burger Odendaal and Tiaan Swanepoel.

Friday will kick off with the all-important SA Rugby Under 21 Championship final which will see the Lions Under 21’s, under the coaching of Mzwakhe Nkosi, Wessel Roux and Wynand Ellis, take on the reigning champions, the Blue Bulls Under 21 team at 14:00.

Teams:

Lions

15 Gianni Lombard, 14 Stean Pienaar, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies (captain), 9 Morné van den Berg, 8 Len Massyn, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 MJ Pelser, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Sti Sithole.

Substitutes: 16 PJ Botha, 17 Ruan Dreyer, 18 Jannie du Plessis, 19 Reinhard Nothnagel, 20 Jaco Kriel, 21 Ross Cronjé, 22 Burger Odendaal, 23 Tiaan Swanepoel.

Griquas

15 James Verity-Amm, 14 Ederies Arendse, 13 Harlon Klaasen, 12 André Swarts, 11 Eduan Keyter, 10 George Whitehead (captain), 9 Zak Burger, 8 Carl Els, 7 Stefan Willemse, 6 Gideon van der Merwe, 5 Adré Smith, 4 Mzwanele Zito, 3 Ewald van der Westhuizen, 2 HJ Luus, 1 Andrew Beerwinkel.

Substitutes: 16 Monde Hadebe, 17 Mox Mxoli, 18 John-Roy Jenkinson, 19 Johan Momsen, 20 Ewan Coetzee, 21 Theo Maree, 22 Tinus de Beer, 23 Masixole Banda, 24 Bandisa Ndlovu, 25 CJ Velleman, 26 Jonathan Francke