Elton Jantjies to lead new-look Lions at Super Fan Saturday

The Lions resume their 2020 season when they face the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld in a Super Fan Saturday double header.

The Lions will face the Stormers on Saturday at 19:00 in the second match of a doubleheader which will see the Sharks take on the Bulls beforehand.

Elton Jantjies is retained as captain in a side that sees a host of old stalwarts combined with a some of the new faces in the Lions fold like Jaco Visagie, Burger Odendaal, Sibahle Maxwane, Divan Russouw and EW Viljoen to name but a few.

"We just want to get back to inspiring people on the field. We've done a lot away from the field, but now we have to get back to doing what we love," said Jantjies at the virtual press conference on Thursday.

Jaco Kriel has recovered fully from the injury that kept him side-lined earlier in the year while Ruan Dreyer, back from his stint overseas, is back in the Lions jersey.

Lions coach Ivan Rooyen told reporters that he is hoping to see a good challenge at Loftus Verseld.

"It's a privilege for us to be able to get back to our play. We see this as an opportunity to bring a feel-good back to the community and also just see where we are as a team," said Van Rooyen.

"Everything is going to be a bit strange now, but we are seeing it as a good challenge. We really want to just play for one another. We are just going to go back to the new normal."

Teams:

Lions

15 Divan Rossouw, 14 Sibahle Maxwane, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies (captain), 9 Andre Warner, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Jaco Kriel, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Dylan Smith

Substitutes: 16 Sti Sithole, 17 Jan-Henning Campher, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Reinhard Nothnagel, 21 MJ Pelser, 22 Francke Horn, 23 Len Massyn, 24 Dillon Smit, 25 Gianni Lombard, 26 Stean Pienaar, 27 Daniel Kriel, 28 Manuel Rass, 29 Jamba Ulengo, 30 EW Viljoen

Stormers

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Leolin Zas, 13 Dan du Plessis, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Leon Lyons, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Chris van Zyl, 20 Nama Xaba, 21 Hannes Gouws, 22 Paul de Wet, 23 Tim Swiel, 24 Michal Hazner, 25 Angelo Davids, 26 Tristan Leyds

