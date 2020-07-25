Ex-Bok: 'I can't think of Super Rugby without SA but a move north makes sense'

Former Springbok wing Tonderai Chavhanga says it would be sad to see South Africa leave Super Rugby.

However, the 36-year-old concedes it would make sense from a commercial and travel perspective.

Chavhanga says it would also make the Test rivalry between South Africa and New Zealand "an even bigger one".

There have been fresh rumours over the past week that South Africa will soon leave Super Rugby for greener pastures in the northern hemisphere.



This after the New Zealand Rugby Union (NZR) announced plans to stage a trans-Tasman Super Rugby event in 2021, with South Africa and Argentina excluded.

Recent reports also indicated that South Africa's four Super Rugby outfits would be added to an expanded PRO16 competition up north.

Chavhanga spoke exclusively to Sport24 this week when he shed more light on the issue: "It would be a shame if South African teams no longer competed in Super Rugby. To be honest, I can't think of Super Rugby without South African teams being involved. However, from a commercial standpoint, I think it makes sense to go up north and the same can be said when it comes to the travel arrangements."

Chavhanga, who played four Tests for the Springboks and represented teams like the Cheetahs, Stormers, Lions and Sharks, said players attached a big sentimental value to Super Rugby.

But he stressed that moving north would make a Test between the Springboks and All Blacks an even bigger drawcard.

"The rivalry particularly between South Africa and New Zealand is a special one. But if South African teams were to venture north, the rivalry between South Africa and New Zealand on the Test front would be an even bigger one.

"Covid-19 has changed the way we do things and if it proves the catalyst to South African teams moving up north then so be it. However, we have to bear in mind that there is still the Sanzaar agreement in place, so everybody has to stick to their end of the agreement."

