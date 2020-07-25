Super Rugby

1h ago

add bookmark

Ex-Bok: 'I can't think of Super Rugby without SA but a move north makes sense'

Sharks v Stormers (Gallo Images)
Sharks v Stormers (Gallo Images)
  • Former Springbok wing Tonderai Chavhanga says it would be sad to see South Africa leave Super Rugby.
  • However, the 36-year-old concedes it would make sense from a commercial and travel perspective.
  • Chavhanga says it would also make the Test rivalry between South Africa and New Zealand "an even bigger one".

Former Springbok wing Tonderai Chavhanga says it would be "a shame" if SA Rugby opts to leave Super Rugby but understands that a move to the northern hemisphere "makes sense".

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

There have been fresh rumours over the past week that South Africa will soon leave Super Rugby for greener pastures in the northern hemisphere.

This after the New Zealand Rugby Union (NZR) announced plans to stage a trans-Tasman Super Rugby event in 2021, with South Africa and Argentina excluded.

Recent reports also indicated that South Africa's four Super Rugby outfits would be added to an expanded PRO16 competition up north.

Chavhanga spoke exclusively to Sport24 this week when he shed more light on the issue: "It would be a shame if South African teams no longer competed in Super Rugby. To be honest, I can't think of Super Rugby without South African teams being involved. However, from a commercial standpoint, I think it makes sense to go up north and the same can be said when it comes to the travel arrangements."

READ | Tonderai Chavhanga's full Q&A interview with Sport24

Chavhanga, who played four Tests for the Springboks and represented teams like the Cheetahs, Stormers, Lions and Sharks, said players attached a big sentimental value to Super Rugby.

But he stressed that moving north would make a Test between the Springboks and All Blacks an even bigger drawcard.

"The rivalry particularly between South Africa and New Zealand is a special one. But if South African teams were to venture north, the rivalry between South Africa and New Zealand on the Test front would be an even bigger one.

"Covid-19 has changed the way we do things and if it proves the catalyst to South African teams moving up north then so be it. However, we have to bear in mind that there is still the Sanzaar agreement in place, so everybody has to stick to their end of the agreement."

OPINION | Ditch Super Rugby? Covid-19 gives SA time to breathe

Related Links
EXCLUSIVE | Springbok coach's 'humanity' fears for his squad in NZ
Griquas, Pumas itching to test franchise status in Super Rugby experiment
Paradox of value: Why it makes sense and also doesn't for SA to stay south
Read more on:
springboksall blackssuper rugbytonderai chavhangarugby
loading... Live
England 369 (111.5 ov)
West Indies 0
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
45% - 4971 votes
Cricket
11% - 1224 votes
Football
18% - 2016 votes
Athletics
2% - 237 votes
Boxing
1% - 95 votes
Cycling
2% - 237 votes
Golf
5% - 539 votes
Motorsport
8% - 858 votes
Tennis
3% - 352 votes
Water sports
1% - 91 votes
American sports
1% - 92 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 299 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo