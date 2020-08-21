Super Rugby

Ex-Stormers centre Jamie Roberts 'feeling fine' after testing positive for Covid-19

Jamie Roberts (Gallo Images)
Jamie Roberts (Gallo Images)

Wales international and ex-Stormers centre Jamie Roberts says he is feeling fine after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Roberts had his stint with the Stormers cut short earlier this year when the Super Rugby season was suspended due to the global pandemic.

The 33-year-old is also a medical doctor and helped fight the disease on the frontline when he returned to Wales.

He recently signed a deal with Welsh outfit the Dragons, but his debut will be delayed after testing positive Covid-19 this week.

He will conduct a period of self-isolation, while the Dragons have stated that follow-up tests showed there were no other positive results from their squad.

Roberts posted on Twitter that he was "feeling fine" but was not happy that his Covid-19 results were leaked by a UK publication.

