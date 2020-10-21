Super Rugby

Four Lions players test positive for Covid-19

The Lions went down 23-17 to the Stormers at Newlands on 17 October 2020.
Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The Lions' preparations for Saturday's Super Rugby Unlocked encounter against the Cheetahs have been disrupted after four of their players tested positive for Covid-19.

The Johannesburg franchise said the players, who were not named, have been pulled out of the squad preparing for Saturday's match at Ellis Park.

A statement from the Lions read: "The team gets tested every week. These players have been removed from the squad.

"All protocols have been kept and the relevant parties have been informed."

The men from Johannesburg are desperate for a win, having started their campaign with narrow losses to the Sharks in Durban (19-16) and Stormers in Cape Town (23-17).

The Lions team will be named on Thursday, with Saturday's clash at Ellis Park scheduled for 16:30.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Fixtures
Fri 23 Oct 20 19:00 PM (SAST)
Phakisa Pumas
Stormers
Mbombela Stadium
Sat 24 Oct 20 16:30 PM (SAST)
Lions
Cheetahs
Emirates Airlines Park
Sat 24 Oct 20 19:00 PM (SAST)
Bulls
Sharks
Loftus Versfeld
View More
Results
Sat 17 Oct 20
Stormers 23
Lions 17
Sat 17 Oct 20
Tafel Lager Griquas 21
Phakisa Pumas 27
Fri 16 Oct 20
Cheetahs 19
Bulls 17
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Cheetahs
2
2
9
2. Bulls
2
1
5
3. Stormers
1
1
4
4. Sharks
1
1
4
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
