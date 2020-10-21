Four Lions players test positive for Covid-19

The Lions' preparations for Saturday's Super Rugby Unlocked encounter against the Cheetahs have been disrupted after four of their players tested positive for Covid-19.



The Johannesburg franchise said the players, who were not named, have been pulled out of the squad preparing for Saturday's match at Ellis Park.



A statement from the Lions read: "The team gets tested every week. These players have been removed from the squad.

"All protocols have been kept and the relevant parties have been informed."

The men from Johannesburg are desperate for a win, having started their campaign with narrow losses to the Sharks in Durban (19-16) and Stormers in Cape Town (23-17).

The Lions team will be named on Thursday, with Saturday's clash at Ellis Park scheduled for 16:30.



- Compiled by Sport24 staff

