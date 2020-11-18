Gelant on Covid-19: 'For us, to be disciplined is far bigger than just the game'

Stormers fullback Warrick Gelant says they have placed strong emphasis on staying disciplined in the fight against the coronavirus.

Stormers fullback Warrick Gelant says they have placed a strong emphasis on remaining disciplined in their attempts to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Super Rugby Unlocked tournament has been impacted by the virus and the latest casualty is the Stormers' match against the Sharks being cancelled after an outbreak in the Durbanites' camp.

Earlier in the tournament, the Lions v Cheetahs Round 3 clash was called off for similar reasons and the Lions' match against the Pumas last weekend was also called off.

The Stormers, though, have emerged largely unscathed, with their only incident coming when Springbok duo Steven Kitshoff and Scarra Ntubeni had to self-isolate after coming into contact with a positive case.

While addressing reporters in an online media briefing on Tuesday, Gelant said the players have taken on board coach John Dobson's own "level 4 lockdown" strategy.

After the Lions-Cheetahs match was cancelled, Dobson had a strict talk with his players about their lives outside the high-performance centre.

"It is home, shop and no socialising," Dobson said last month.

Gelant commented on Tuesday: "Covid is a worldwide problem at present and out of our control. We're trying to keep as disciplined as possible here at the union so that we know we have the opportunity to play every weekend.



"We have no other choice than to be well disciplined. We all have family members at home and some of the guys are living with their parents. It is not only about putting players at risk, it is also about our families. This is a big pandemic currently on the go. The virus is very real and there are massive consequences that can happen. For us, to be disciplined is far bigger than just the game.



"Our family members know that we need to keep our social circle as small as possible. It is very difficult for us to control, but we are getting it right here. Our results speak for themselves."

With their final Super Rugby Unlocked game cancelled, the Stormers are already shifting their focus to the Currie Cup.



They will switch into Western Province for the Currie Cup and open their campaign against the Blue Bulls at Newlands on Saturday, 28 November.



Gelant said he expected a tough challenge against his former team, who are set to be crowned Super Rugby Unlocked champions.



"They're very good at present. They're definitely the team to beat in the competition, but we also know that we're not the same team we were two weeks ago. We're in the process of putting things together. But we're looking forward to testing ourselves against the best team in South Africa."

Gelant has been a star performer for the Stormers in recent weeks and was integral in their wins over Griquas (39-6, Kimberley) and the Cheetahs (30-13 Cape Town).

He added that the Stormers backline had a lot more to offer.



"We always knew that it would take some time. The process is slowly but surely starting to reap rewards. Our play is now showing an upwards curve."