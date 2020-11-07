Lions loosie Hacjivah Dayimani chats to Sport24

Lions loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani previews the trans-Jukskei derby at Ellis Park on Saturday and outlines where he feels the game is likely to be won or lost.

The 23-year-old, who harbours ambitions of representing the Blitzboks at the Tokyo Olympics, talks about what it will take for him to play for his country in the 15-man code.

He also reveals his interests outside of rugby, with his burgeoning shoe business gaining market penetration, and how rapper and businessman 50 Cent is a source of inspiration.

Sport24 asked: How are the Lions feeling ahead of the derby?



Hacjivah Dayimani: The boys are very excited ahead of Saturday and can’t wait to express themselves. We have a few former Bulls players within our set-up (ex-Bulls skipper Burger Odendaal will last start at inside centre) and it will definitely add something extra. It’s always nice playing against your former team, so I’m assuming they are going to have plenty to prove. We had a team meeting on Friday morning and the message to come from it is that we are fighting for continuity. It is essentially the same team as last week and the guys want to carry on from where we left off against Griquas. I think the game will be won or lost with the forwards. No flyhalf wants to attack when going backwards, so the team that dominates upfront is going to gain a serious advantage. The Bulls have been dishing out some hidings of late so, along with the Cheetahs, they are the team to beat right now. When a team starts winning, it says a lot about the culture that has been created. Clearly something is working well for director of rugby Jake White at the Bulls - and whatever he is doing, he should keep doing it. I don’t want to sound biased but, like me, Jake is a Jeppe old boy and maybe it has something to do with the success the Bulls are now enjoying in Super Rugby Unlocked.



Sport24 asked: Tell us about your interests outside of the game.



Hacjivah Dayimani: From a very young age I have always been an entrepreneur. At the age of 10, I started by selling oranges for my mom. I then worked at a paving company and later at a petrol station in Beaufort West. I have always been independent in terms of doing my thing and hustling to make my own money. My shoe business - Hibacci - really took off last year when I stopped selling clothes. Shoes are something people can’t leave the house without. The market is flooded with clothing companies but not everyone is doing shoes and has their own brand. I feel like the shoe market is one I can penetrate. So far so good and I’m not complaining but I feel like I still have a long way to go… The brand name - Hibacci - was inspired by the 2019 World Cup. I was watching a documentary about Japan in which the word hibachi was mentioned. The hibachi is a traditional Japanese heating device. I thought to myself that that name was cool as it could be used to describe something that is hot and lit. I thought let me use the name Hibacci because it sums up our shoe brand which is lit and popping. HB also ties in with the initials of my business partner and I. I see ours as a hot product that is on the market. The name has stuck with people and we have kept on going.



Sport24 asked: How did you enjoy the Chasing the Sun documentary?



Hacjivah Dayimani: I watched the documentary towards the end of the series and for me it’s a game changer because people got to see what happened behind the scenes. Everyone judges players based on what they do on the field but no one really understands what’s going on with the player. The Makazole Mapimipi story is one which a lot of guys can relate to. I feel like people are starting to not be ignorant about certain things and are trying to get to know others. The reason sharing his story was so great is because a lot of people see Mapimpi as a World-Cup winning try-scoring winger but no one really knew his story. Everyone thinks everything is glorious when you reach Test level and that he is privileged. But if you actually see the low base he started from, it makes you realise how great his journey has really been. It teaches us to never judge a book by its cover and rather know the full story before we start commenting. I have met a number of players who have told me their stories and I also overcame crime and poverty to make it to the top. I feel like most of us are similar in the sense that the game gave us an opportunity and we were saved by rugby. I live by the saying: ‘No one really cares about your story until you make it.’ That is the reality because no one is going to ask where you come from unless you’re successful. And successful people are ultimately the ones that get to tell their stories. You just need to make sure that you do well at what you do in life and then people will get to know your story. For me, that is the whole concept of Chasing the Sun.



Sport24 asked: Who do you rate as the top three No8s in the game?



Hacjivah Dayimani: In a South African context, Duane Vermeulen has to be at the top of the list. For me, he is probably the best No.8 we have in South Africa. He has experience and an understanding of the game. I have watched him a few times and he makes rugby look so simple and works smart. He’s not all over the place but he is very efficient. What makes him unique is that he is effective in every part of the game that he is involved in. I also rate Sikhumbuzo Notshe very highly. When the game starts going, he is a very evasive player who can give the defensive team headaches. He is the type of player you can’t predict and don’t know if he’s going to carry or pass. Internationally, I think the best player at No8 has to be Ardie Savea. He is the best for me because he is like a combination of Vermeulen and Notshe. However, someone like Savea can’t relax and have an average game because there are guys like Hoskins Sotutu that are waiting behind him and trying to clinch his spot.



Sport24 asked: Your take on Derick Hougaard’s potential NFL move?



Hacjivah Dayimani: At the age of 37, I think Hougaard is in the position now where he can make those types of decisions. It’s not that he is trying to compete for the Springbok jersey at this stage or anything, so exploring a new avenue and a return to professional sport to try out as a kicker in the NFL could be a good move for him... If an NFL team said they needed me maybe I would try it out. It’s always good to try new things because you never know if they can work out. However, the NFL is a different game to rugby. In NFL you are either an offensive or defensive player, whereas in rugby you have to do both. In rugby you can’t only focus on one position and have to be able to attack, defend, tackle, pass and kick. In rugby it’s just a number on your back and everyone actually does everything. In the NFL, each player has a certain job they are supposed to do, so it would be very tricky for someone to transition from NFL to rugby. If I had to play in the NFL, I would choose to be a wide receiver as I’m fast and tall. My footwork and evasiveness could also make me potent outwide.



Sport24 asked: How close are you to fulfilling your playing potential?



Hacjivah Dayimani: In 2018, I remember saying that I was only playing to 70% of my potential. At this point, I feel like I’m a much better rugby player. I’m also a different player and my understanding of the game has improved so much. I see things now which I hadn’t before. I’m also more controlled and regard myself as a leader amongst the young players. Personally I feel that if I am afforded an opportunity, I can play at Springbok level. I feel like that would just be a matter of consistency. Playing for the Springboks is definitely a dream and everyone wants to represent their country. I’m remaining patient and waiting for my time to come. I know that not everyone can be Springboks but I’m just trying to play the best rugby I can play and be the best in my position. Whatever happens from there happens... Being part of the Springbok Sevens set-up was a good experience. It taught me that talent is not the only thing that can help you and if you are not willing to graft then your talent doesn’t mean anything. The Blitzbok culture is so great and is very unique in terms of how the guys actually support each other. For me, the Sevens culture stands out. I learned a lot and will definitely be going back again. It would be amazing to play at the Tokyo Olympics and I feel like it would be a big achievement to represent my country at the 2021 Games. Next year I will give myself a chance to head down to Stellenbosch and try out for the team and see if I can make it.



Sport24 asked: Which three dream dinner guests would you choose?



Hacjivah Dayimani: I would invite rapper 50 Cent. I really dig him and he’s one guy I would definitely want to have dinner with. Aliko Dangote is a Nigerian billionaire and I would love to pick the businessman’s brain. Denzel Washington would crack the nod from the film industry. I have never watched a movie of his that I didn’t enjoy. He is a guy I would like to learn from. In terms of soundtrack for the evening, I’m into slow R&B jams and would play hits from DVSN and Sam Smith.

