Have Lions found a younger Jaco Kriel in mop-haired MJ Pelser?

Coaches aren't keen on making comparisons but it's pretty difficult not to believe MJ Pelser is a younger like-for-like replacement for Jaco Kriel against the Cheetahs this weekend.

The 22-year-old Lions opensider is built like a Kriel clone and seemingly possesses the same skillset as his wiser team-mate.

Sweetening his run-on debut is the presence of half-brother, PJ Botha, who's been included on the bench.

Ivan van Rooyen, the Lions' head coach, is a man reluctant to compare players, which means - at least officially - there's little to read into Martinus Johannes Pelser, popularly known as MJ, replacing an unavailable Jaco Kriel for the franchise's Super Rugby Unlocked clash with the Cheetahs at Ellis Park this weekend.

But boy, it's pretty hard not to believe that the wily and bustling Kriel has merely been substituted with a younger clone of himself, except for the curly mop of dark hair.

Both weigh 101kg and are of equal height (1.84 to 1.85).

A key member of the Lions' Under-21 squad last season, the 22-year-old Pelser used lockdown brilliantly to move himself up a congested pecking order of loose forwards to announce himself since local rugby's resumption.

In his 28 minutes of action to date, the former Monument pupil has been a pest at the breakdowns with a clear instruction of playing to the ball like his more experienced team-mate, winning two turnovers already.

Naturally the argument that Kriel has become so much more than just a ruck hound is eminently valid given what an influential role he plays as a free-roaming attacker in the Lions system.

Yet guess what?

15 EW Viljoen, 14 Jamba Ulengo, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Dan Kriel (captain), 11 Rabz Maxwane, 10 Gianni Lombard, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Len Massyn, 7 Vince Tshituka, 6 MJ Pelser, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Sti Sithole.



Substitutes: 16 PJ Botha, 17 Nathan McBeth, 18 Jannie du Plessis, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Ross Cronje, 22 Stean Pienaar, 23 Tiaan Swanepoel



Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Malcolm Jaer, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Junior Pokomela (captain), 6 Andisa Ntsila, 5 Walt Steenkamp, 4 Carl Wegner, 3 Luan de Bruin, 2 Reinach Venter , 1 Charles Marais Substitutes: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Boan Venter, 18 Erich de Jager, 19 JP du Preez, 20 Aidon Davis, 21 Chris Massyn, 22 Ruben de Haas, 23 William Small-Smith



Pelser played at inside centre twice in last year's Under-21 provincial championship, vividly illustrating that he potentially has just as much creativity coursing through his veins.

"We've already seen how proficient MJ is when the ball is loose," said Van Rooyen.

"I'm really keen to see how he goes as a starting option. He's really grown in stature markedly in the past six to seven months."

Despite outside circumstances - the Lions have nine players unavailable due to Covid-19 protocols - playing a major role in Pelser's elevation, there would've been sound rugby reasoning to pick him normally too as the Cheetahs play at a high tempo and boast a mobile, varied loose trio that would render the breakdown battle key.

"MJ is definitely an old-school No 6. He's really good on the ground and we're very confident that skill is going to make a difference for us," said Van Rooyen.

"His form is excellent and he's been superb at training. He's young and he's ready to go. It's a potent combination."

Undoubtedly sweetening Pelser's first start will be the fact that his half-brother and fellow Monna will be on the bench ... and he also boasts a abbreviated name.

Pieter Jacobus Botha, affectionately named PJ, is a compact hooker and former Junior Springbok and shares the same father with Pelser.

Appropriately, Pelser and Botha are only seven months apart from each other, so they've had the opportunity to come up together through the Lions system.

"Not a lot of people will be familiar with PJ. But he's been in our system since leaving school and was a key performer at age-group level. We're very excited to see what he can bring," said Van Rooyen.

Kick-off at Ellis Park is at 16:30.