Hawies Fourie on controversial Cheetahs-Lions draw: It could haunt us

The Cheetahs' postponed Super Rugby Unlocked meeting with the Lions has been deemed a draw, with both teams sharing two log points.

Head coach Hawies Fourie admits that the decision could come back to haunt them on the final log, which would be "devastating".

But there simply wasn't a suitable date to fulfil the fixture and the Cheetahs would rather focus on their remaining matches.

The Cheetahs' controversially postponed Super Rugby Unlocked meeting with the Lions a fortnight ago has been declared a draw.

Hawies Fourie, the central franchise's head coach, on Wednesday confirmed that he'd received correspondence from SA Rugby that both teams will be awarded two log points.

It's an unsatisfactory but inevitable outcome given the domestic programme's tight scheduling.

Both teams are understood to have been willing to contest the match before the National Institute for Communicable Diseases decided a Covid-19 outbreak within the Lions squad, which saw six players test positive, represented too much of a risk.

"I just received an e-mail that the game has been deemed a draw, we'll get two points and sit on 11 points, four behind the Bulls and having played one game less," said Fourie following the Cheetahs' team announcement for Friday's meeting with the Sharks at Kings Park.

"We're still in the running to win this competition but Friday night's game now becomes paramount."

Given the Cheetahs' early status as one of the contenders to win Unlocked, the decision could come back to haunt them, especially since it was widely expected that they were favourites to win the match in Doornfontein.

The franchise was given three alternative dates to fulfil the fixture but that would've put undue pressure on the teams in terms of workload.

"Yes, I suppose if the final log placings come down to those two log points then it will probably be a bit of a controversial decision," said Fourie.

"But the decision has been made and we have to live with it. There were three other dates to play the game but that would've made it difficult for us because it would mean we play three games in eight days.

"It's not ideal anyway, it could've jeopardised our chances in one of the other games if we had to play on a Wednesday. There really wasn't a suitable date.

As a result, the Cheetahs would rather control as many aspects of their campaign as they can.

"In the end, it might happen that we're one or two log points short from the top spot and it will actually be a bit devastating if it happens," said Fourie.

"But at the moment, we still have our destiny in our own hands and that's the important thing."

Kick-off at King's Park is at 19:00.

Teams:

Sharks



15 Manie Libbok, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Madosh Tambwe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Henco Venter (captain), 6 Dylan Richardson, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 JJ van der Mescht, John-Huber Meyer, 2 Dan Jooste, 1 Ox Nche



Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Ruben van Heerden, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Werner Kok



Cheetahs



15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Malcolm Jaer, 13 William Small-Smith, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Aidon Davis, 7 Junior Pokomela (captain), 6 Andisa Ntsila, 5 JP du Preez, 4 Carl Wegner, 3 Luan de Bruin, 2 Reinach Venter, 1 Charles Marais



Substitutes: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Boan Venter, 18 Khutha Mchunu , 19 Oupa Mohoje , 20 Jeandre Rudolph, 21 Ruben de Haas, 22 Reinhardt Fortuin, 23 Chris Smit