How the Sharks held on to star Springbok Makazole Mapimpi

Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee did a good job persuading star Springbok Makazole Mapimpi to stay in Durban.

It has been revealed that the winger will be allowed a sabbatical in Japan.

Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am could also be allowed a stint in Japan at some stage.

The Sharks had to box clever to hold on to the services of star Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

Sharks fans were pleased to learn last month that Mapimpi, as well as Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am, had opted to stay in Durban after they were linked with moves abroad.

Rapport newspaper revealed on Sunday that Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee gave Mapimpi permission to play for the Johan Ackermann-coached NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes in Japan from September 2020 to April 2021.



The 29-year-old will then return to the Sharks, where he has signed a contract until 2023.



Mapimpi could have terminated his Sharks contract to take up an overseas deal during the recent 21-day 'transfer window', which was part of a salary cut agreement for South Africa's professional rugby players.



Am, meanwhile, could take a similar sabbatical in future, though it is understood that the Sharks would want to avoid having him and Mapimpi away at the same time.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff