Injury boost for Sharks ahead of Bulls clash with star Bok wing set for return

The Sharks have received good news on the injury front ahead of their Super Rugby Unlocked clash against the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday.

The Durbanites enjoyed a bye round this past weekend and the rest has allowed them the opportunity to nurse a few key players back to health.

Star Springbok wing and World Cup winner Sbu Nkosi is available for selection for the first time this season having recovered from a sternum injury while there is another boost at wing with Madosh Tambwe now fully recovered from his hamstring strain.

In the forwards, hooker Kerron van Vuuren is back from a chest injury while flank James Venter, one of the standout players at the Sharks before Super Rugby was suspended back in March, is also available having recovered from a niggle picked up at training.

Former Kings utility back Yaw Penxe is also expected to be available for selection having joined the Sharks a few weeks ago.

The Sharks were victorious in round one of the competition having beaten the Lions 19-16 in Durban while the Bulls beat Griquas before losing to the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 19:00.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff