Super Rugby

1h ago

add bookmark

Injury boost for Sharks ahead of Bulls clash with star Bok wing set for return

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sbu Nkosi (Gallo)
Sbu Nkosi (Gallo)

The Sharks have received good news on the injury front ahead of their Super Rugby Unlocked clash against the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday. 

The Durbanites enjoyed a bye round this past weekend and the rest has allowed them the opportunity to nurse a few key players back to health. 

Star Springbok wing and World Cup winner Sbu Nkosi is available for selection for the first time this season having recovered from a sternum injury while there is another boost at wing with Madosh Tambwe now fully recovered from his hamstring strain. 

In the forwards, hooker Kerron van Vuuren is back from a chest injury while flank James Venter, one of the standout players at the Sharks before Super Rugby was suspended back in March, is also available having recovered from a niggle picked up at training.

Former Kings utility back Yaw Penxe is also expected to be available for selection having joined the Sharks a few weeks ago. 

The Sharks were victorious in round one of the competition having beaten the Lions 19-16 in Durban while the Bulls beat Griquas before losing to the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein. 

Kick-off on Saturday is at 19:00.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Wing poser for Stormers ahead of Pumas clash
Proud Sexton learning on the job as Ireland captain
Tee time: Will SA's 'Unlocked' be decided by place-kicks?
Read more on:
sharkssuper rugbysbu nkosidurbanrugby
Fixtures
Fri 23 Oct 20 19:00 PM (SAST)
Phakisa Pumas
Stormers
Mbombela Stadium
Sat 24 Oct 20 16:30 PM (SAST)
Lions
Cheetahs
Emirates Airlines Park
Sat 24 Oct 20 19:00 PM (SAST)
Bulls
Sharks
Loftus Versfeld
View More
Results
Sat 17 Oct 20
Stormers 23
Lions 17
Sat 17 Oct 20
Tafel Lager Griquas 21
Phakisa Pumas 27
Fri 16 Oct 20
Cheetahs 19
Bulls 17
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Cheetahs
2
2
9
2. Bulls
2
1
5
3. Stormers
1
1
4
4. Sharks
1
1
4
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo