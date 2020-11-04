Jacques van Rooyen - 'The Policeman' needs no clues on the Lions scrum

Jacques van Rooyen will make his first return to Ellis Park in two years fully aware of the Lions' commitment to a strong scrum but also knowing exactly what to expect.

The 34-year-old Bulls loosehead is intimately familiar with the Lions' methods, having been a vital cog in their rise under Johan Ackermann and Swys de Bruin.

A stint in England with Bath has refined his already strong scrumming ability.

When you reach 34 as one of the more accomplished props in South African rugby, there's little need for over-the-top diplomacy.

It's clearly something that Jacques van Rooyen gets when he's asked about his return to Ellis Park on Saturday, two years after he left there.

The Bulls' evergreen loosehead is by no means disrespectful towards his former team - the Lions made him a professional player - but there certainly is no use denying that he has a pretty clear idea from what to expect from them, particularly at scrum time.

"I'm familiar with the mindset there," said Van Rooyen, who was an integral part of the Lions' march to three successive Super Rugby finals between 2016 and 2018.

"I was there for a fair amount of time. I'm good friends with Julian Redelinghuys, who coaches the Lions scrum, and played extensively alongside him."

Even though he knows what's coming, it's guaranteed that the Lions will approach their set-piece with vigour.

After all, they've spent the best part of six years honing and maintaining their reputation as one of the best scrumming units in the country.

"They have a great mindset when it comes to the scrum. They want to dominate, they want to win the so-called hit. They want the 'explode' when the ball is fed, all those things," said Van Rooyen.

"We'll definitely have our work cut out and have to ensure that our systems are functioning again like it did last weekend."

As much as the scrums are a vital aspect to any match, it was ironic that the much-anticipated "war" against the Stormers largely failed to materialise.

In all, there were only four, a definite anti-climax to the hype.

"We were actually quite charged for the scrums, so it was a bit disappointing that the first one only came in the 24th minute," said Van Rooyen.

"The first scrum went to ground and I politely gave (referee) AJ Jacobs my view on the matter, I was convinced Frans Malherbe went down but AJ played on.

"Nonetheless, it actually did give us confidence that if we stay within our system and execute, we'd be fine. It was about working together."

Van Rooyen has, despite his vast experience, still been a revelation since getting a trial and swiftly upgrading to a contract a few months back, with the national coaching staff apparently really impressed with his output at scrum time.

The former Pretoria Police stalwart - where he got his nickname "Policeman" from - has consistently been hailed for his prowess in the big shove though many observers believe a stint in England with Bath put his powers into overdrive.

"I enjoyed it a lot. We naturally focus a lot on scrums in South Africa but we tend to take natural strength for granted," said Van Rooyen.

"One didn't always invest enough time in working on one's technique. That's something that was very important in England and our coaches spent a lot of time going through technical details with us. It's been enriching."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 19:00.