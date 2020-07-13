Jake White on departing Burger Odendaal: 'He had an impact on many'

The Blue Bulls have confirmed that Burger Odendaal has signed for the Lions.

Bulls director of rugby Jake White wished Odendaal well as he continues his career in Johannesburg.

The centre played over 50 times for the franchise in both the Currie Cup and Super Rugby.

With the news that Burger Odendaal would be leaving the Blue Bulls to join the Lions, Bulls director of rugby Jake White paid tribute to the centre who made his debut at Loftus Versfeld in 2012.

Odendaal, who played his youth rugby at the Lions, played over 50 times in both Super Rugby and the Currie Cup competition for the Bulls.

White thanked Odendaal for his contributions over the years and wished him well for a new chapter in his career.

"Burger has poured a lot of himself into the Bulls family over many years, and for that we are eternally grateful," said White.

"He is a great guy that has had an impact on many players at Loftus, and I have no doubt that he will do really well at the Lions.

"We sincerely wish him all of the best with his career going forward," added White.

Odendaal said it was an honour to have played at Loftus Versfeld for close to a decade.

"It is with a heavy heart that I bid farewell to the Bulls Family," said Odendaal.

"It was an honour to call Loftus home for the last nine years and I want to thank each and every one who had an influence or part to play in my journey.

"I will cherish the good memories and hope that I have made lifelong friendships," he added.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff