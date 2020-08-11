Super Rugby

38m ago

add bookmark

Jake White picks Duane Vermeulen as his first Bulls skipper

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Duane Vermeulen.
Duane Vermeulen.
Lee Warren
  • Duane Vermeulen will be the Bulls' new regular skipper as they kick off the Jake White era.
  • The Springbok veteran's leadership credentials are well established.
  • He'll also have the luxury of an excellent core of senior players.

Duane Vermeulen is the man Jake White believes will spearhead the Bulls' charge into a new era.

The 34-year-old Springbok veteran, who recently returned to the franchise following his stint with them in Super Rugby last year, will be the regular captain when he's not on national duty.

The Bulls revealed the decision on their fan app. 

Vermeulen was hailed as one of the players who spearheaded South Africa's charge in last year's World Cup final victory over England and clearly has the credentials, but will also be ably assisted by fine core of senior players.

Arno Botha and Gio Aplon, also new recruits, will be his deputies.

Last week, White had noted that his decision in terms of the captaincy would need to be a carefully considered.

"You've got a guy like him who was here last year. Then he went to the World Cup and then departed directly for Japan. He's come back now and doesn't even know half these players, even if they were at the Bulls," he said.

"A lot of age-group players have now graduated into the senior ranks. They and Duane have never even trained together. Is there a formula?"

That question has now been answered emphatically.

The Bulls are expected to announce the decision more formally later on Tuesday.

- Compiled by Sport24 Staff

Related Links
Southern Kings on the hunt for new coach
Super Rugby Aotearoa trophy damaged during Crusaders celebrations
Super Rugby Aotearoa to conclude with sell-out Blues v Crusaders clash
Read more on:
bullsduane vermeulenjake whiterugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
44% - 5825 votes
Cricket
11% - 1445 votes
Football
19% - 2451 votes
Athletics
2% - 302 votes
Boxing
1% - 120 votes
Cycling
2% - 300 votes
Golf
5% - 644 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1065 votes
Tennis
3% - 412 votes
Water sports
1% - 117 votes
American sports
1% - 128 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 378 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20221.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo