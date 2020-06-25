Josh Strauss' Bulls stay ends abruptly

Veteran loose forward Josh Strauss' stay at the Bulls has ended abruptly.

Strauss joined the Bulls on a two-year deal earlier this year but it is believed he was not part of new director of rugby Jake White's plans.

Strauss, who played 15 Tests for Scotland, is on the lookout for a new team.



Experienced loose forward Josh Strauss' stay at the Bulls has ended prematurely.

The 33-year-old on Thursday confirmed in an interview with Netwerk24 that he was "done with the Bulls".

This comes after he signed a two-year deal with the Pretoria franchise mere months ago.

A Bulls spokesperson confirmed Strauss' departure to Sport24 and added that the Pretoria franchise would release a statement on the matter on Thursday evening.

The Netwerk24 report adds that Jake White, the Bulls' new director of rugby, had informed Strauss via his agent that his services were no longer required at Loftus Versfeld.

"When I decided to come back last year and play for the Bulls it was 100% because of family reasons. I also considered several good offers from overseas clubs but decided to take a massive pay cut to come home for my family."

Strauss would have had his fair share of competition at No 8, with Duane Vermeulen, Nizaam Carr, Arno Botha and Tim Agaba all part of White's plans.

The former Lions captain had spent five seasons at Scottish club Glasgow Warriors (2012-2017) and also played for Sale Sharks in England (2017-2019) and Stade Francais in France (2019-20) before joining the Bulls at the beginning of the year.



He also played 15 Tests for Scotland.



Strauss added that he would not retire from the game and is on the lookout for a new team.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff