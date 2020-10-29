Kitshoff leads Stormers at Loftus, Coetzee in for Kolisi

Loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff will captain the Stormers in their Super Rugby Unlocked encounter with the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday.



Kitshoff is back for the north-south derby after missing last week's 42-37 win over the Pumas in Nelspruit due to Covid-19 protocols.



He takes the captaincy reins from Siya Kolisi, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Kolisi’s place on the side of the scrum is taken by Jaco Coetzee, while JD Schickerling starts at lock in the only other change to the forward pack.



Western Province under-21 stars Marcel Theunissen (flank) and Angelo Davids (wing) are joined by Ben-Jason Dixon (flank) and Tristan Leyds (outside back) in a quartet of uncapped players on an extended list of replacements to travel up to Pretoria.



Stormers coach John Dobson said that his players are looking forward to testing themselves in what should be another north-douth classic.



"This match is one of the highlights on the South African rugby calendar, so we are looking forward to taking on that challenge this weekend.



"This is a great chance for the team to show our faithful supporters what it means to us to play for them, we know that we will have to be on our game to come away with the result on Saturday,” the coach said.



Saturday's clash at Loftus Versfeld kicks off at 19:00.

Teams:

Bulls

TBA

Stormers

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Dan du Plessis, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)

Substitutes (from): 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Leon Lyons, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Chris van Zyl, 20 David Meihuizen, 21 Marcel Theunissen, 22 Ben-Jason Dixon, 23 Godlen Masimla, 24 Tim Swiel, 25 Angelo Davids, 26 Tristan Leyds

- The Stormers