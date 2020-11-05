Super Rugby

1h ago

Kitshoff to play 100th Stormers game as coach Dobson makes 5 changes

Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe
Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe
Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images

Prop Steven Kitshoff will earn his 100th Stormers cap in the Super Rugby Unlocked encounter against Griquas in Kimberley on Saturday.

The powerful loosehead, who made his debut as a 19-year-old against the Chiefs in Hamilton in 2011, will again lead the Stormers in the absence of the injured Siya Kolisi.

There are three changes to the forward pack and two in the backline for the Stormers franchise's first-ever match against Griquas.

Tighthead prop Neethling Fouche, lock David Meihuizen and flank Marcel Theunissen come into the starting line-up, while wing Angelo Davids will make his Stormers debut and scrumhalf Paul de Wet steps in for Herschel Jantjies, who misses the match on compassionate grounds.

There are two Springboks in the form of hooker Scarra Ntubeni and prop Frans Malherbe on an extended bench, which also features a fit-again Ruhan Nel.

Stormers coach Dobson paid tribute to Kitshoff who has been a stalwart for the Stormers over the years.

"Steven is the ultimate professional and it is wonderful that he joins his old friends Siya Kolisi and Frans Malherbe as Stormers centurions," Dobson said.

"We know that playing in Kimberley is always a big test and our team is determined to put together a convincing performance up there."

Saturday's match kicks off at 16:30.

Teams:

Griquas

15 James Verity-Amm, 14 Ederies Arendse, 13 Eduan Keyter, 12 Johnathan Francke, 11 Bjorn Basson, 10 Tinus de Beer, 9 Zak Burger (captain), 8 Carl Els, 7 Stefan Willemse, 6 Gideon van der Merwe, 5 Adre Smith, 4 Mzwanele Zito, 3 Ewald van der Westhuizen, 2 HJ Luus, 1 Mox Mxoli

Substitutes (from): 16 Monde Hadebe, 17 Andrew Beerwinkel, 18 Madot Mabokela, 19 Johan Momsen, 20 Ewan Coetzee, 21 Theo Maree, 22 George Whitehead, 23 Harlon Klaasen, 24 Bandisa Ndlovu, 25 Cameron Lindsay, 26 Dan Kasende

Stormers

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Dan du Plessis, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Angelo Davids, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Marcel Theunissen, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 David Meihuizen, 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)

Substitutes (from): 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Sazi Sandi, 20 Salmaan Moerat, 21 Chris van Zyl, 22 Ben-Jason Dixon, 23 Godlen Masimla, 24 Tim Swiel, 25 Michal Hazner, 26 Ruhan Nel

- The Stormers

