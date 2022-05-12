New Zealand missing SA teams in Super Rugby, Crusaders coach admits

The Crusaders are missing playing their South African counterparts in Super Rugby.

The Christchurch team's coach Scott Robertson says the SA teams' mentality is different.

He adds that the SA teams' strengths made the New Zealand game better.

When Covid-19 disrupted Super Rugby in 2020, New Zealand, South Africa and Australia were forced to play their own editions.

In 2021, New Zealand and Australia played their own local events, as well as a cross-over series as South Africa moved to the northern hemisphere to contest the United Rugby Championship.

Super Rugby Pacific, the tournament's current official name, now consists of five teams each from New Zealand and Australia, and the Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika.

According to Robertson, the Kiwi teams are worse off without playing their South African counterparts.

"I think more and more now," Robertson said on Radio NZ in response to whether they missed playing against the SA teams.

"In the first year we thought we wouldn't miss them because we had (Super Rugby) Aotearoa and that was tough enough as it was, while in the second year we had two competitions," Robertson added.

"You then looked over your shoulder and watched them play or when you watched those test matches and realised that their mentality to the game, their style, their strengths, [is] what makes our game great.

"It's just different, a different flow or a different game and when we play them I think we're better for it and so we do miss them."

Robertson's Crusaders are currently third on the Super Rugby Pacific standings, with eight wins from 11 matches (39 points).

The Blues top the log on 45 points, followed by the Brumbies on 43 points.



