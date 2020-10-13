Lions blow as scrumhalf Dillon Smit ruled out for up to 6 months

The Lions have lost scrumhalf Dillon Smith for up to six months.

Smit was injured in the opening round of Super Rugby unlocked on Friday against the Sharks

He suffered a shoulder dislocation and couldn't complete the match.



The Lions have been dealt a major blow with the news that scrumhalf Dillon Smit will be out of action for an estimated four to six months through injury.

Smit suffered a shoulder dislocation in the Lions’ opening Super Rugby Unlocked match against the Sharks in Durban last Friday.

He was due to undergo surgery on Tuesday, after which a more accurate prognosis can be made.

During pre-season, Smit had managed to elevate himself to first-choice scrumhalf at the Lions after several seasons of playing second fiddle.

He will be a big loss for Ivan van Rooyen's side, who need to pick themselves up after their loss against the Sharks to face the Stormers in round two of Super Rugby Unlocked at Newlands on Saturday.

The Lions must now go forward with one of their back-up scrumhalves - Morne van den Berg, who came on for Smit against the Sharks last week, Springbok Ross Cronje and former Blue Bulls player Andre Werner.

- TEAMtalk media