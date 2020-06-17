Lions confirm appointment of new managing director

The Lions have announced the appointment of Pieter Burger as managing director of Ellis Park Stadium (Pty) Ltd.

The Lions on Wednesday announced the appointment of Pieter Burger as managing director of Ellis Park Stadium (Pty) Ltd.

Burger, currently the CEO of the Mpumalanga Rugby Union, will start his new role on 1 August. He replaces Edgar Rathbone, who recently accepted the role as CEO of the Blue Bulls Company.

"We believe that his strategic business and management skills will bring valuable experience to the Lions Group," Altmann Allers, chairperson of Ellis Park Stadium (Pty) Ltd, said via a press statement.

Rudolf Straeuli, CEO of the Lions Group, added: "Burger has demonstrated through his career the ability to work successfully in different environments. Working with him in SA Rugby and on Sareo (South African Rugby Employers' Organisation) as a colleague I look forward to Pieter bringing exciting new skills and ideas to the group."

Burger said he was excited about his move to Johannesburg.

"I feel extremely honoured, blessed and privileged to be considered for the sought-after position. Even more so given the tough times and uncertainty so many fellow South Africans are enduring.

"The Pumas moulded my career and made me who I am today. I learned a lot and look forward to continued growth and learning until my last day. The rugby industry is extremely fluid and dynamic, combine this with a diverse beautiful country like South Africa, and there is truly never a dull moment. We are in the entertainment industry after all.

"Altmann, Rudolf and the rest of the staff at the Lions and EPS are innovative, experienced and I have the utmost respect for them. When you have successful and passionate people like that in an organisation, it is truly infectious. It creates an environment that is not only sustainable but stimulates creativity and breeds success on all levels," Burger concluded.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff