Lions without captain Elton Jantjies for Cheetahs clash

Elton Jantjies was a star for the Lions in a losing cause at Newlands...
Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Lions captain Elton Jantjies has been ruled out of Saturday's Super Rugby Unlocked encounter against the Cheetahs in Johannesburg due to injury.

The Lions announced on Thursday that Jantjies sustained a Grade 1 calf injury during training on Tuesday and will not be risked for this weekend's clash.

His place at flyhalf will be filled by Gianni Lombard, with centre Dan Kriel taking over the captaincy.

In the only other change to the backline, Wandisile Simelane comes in to rekindle his midfield partnership with Kriel.

Amongst the forwards, MJ Pelser gets the nod at No 6 in the only change to the pack.

New faces on the bench include PJ Botha, Jannie du Plessis, Nathan McBeth, Marnus Schoeman, Stean Pienaar and Tiaan Swanepoel.

The Lions earlier on Thursday also announced that nine players were unavailable due Covid-19 protocols.

Saturday’s match at Ellis Park kicks off at 16:30.

Teams:

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Malcolm Jaer, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Junior Pokomela (captain), 6 Andisa Ntsila, 5 Walt Steenkamp, 4 Carl Wegner, 3 Luan de Bruin, 2 Reinach Venter , 1 Charles Marais

Substitutes: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Boan Venter, 18 Erich de Jager, 19 JP du Preez, 20 Aidon Davis, 21 Chris Massyn, 22 Ruben de Haas, 23 William Small-Smith

Lions

15 EW Viljoen, 14 Jamba Ulengo, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Dan Kriel (captain), 11 Rabz Maxwane, 10 Gianni Lombard, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Len Massyn, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 MJ Pelser, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Sti Sithole

Substitutes: 16 PJ Botha, 17 Nathan McBeth, 18 Jannie du Plessis, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Ross Cronje, 22 Stean Pienaar, 23 Tiaan Swanepoel

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

