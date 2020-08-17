Super Rugby

1h ago

add bookmark

Makazole Mapimpi pens new Sharks deal until 2023

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Makazole Mapimpi. (Gallo Images)
Makazole Mapimpi. (Gallo Images)

Springbok winger Makazole Mapimpi has penned a new deal at the Sharks that will keep him at the franchise until 2023.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

Mapimpi is one of a host of players who have committed to the Sharks over the past few weeks.

Others include Lukhanyo Am, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Madosh Tambwe, Kerron van Vuuren, Marius Louw and John Hubert-Meyer.

Mapimpi initially joined the coastal franchise from the Cheetahs in 2018 and scored the opening try for the Springboks during the 2019 World Cup final against England that effectively sealed the match for South Africa.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Related Links
SA rugby restart: Mini version of 'Super Hero' day makes sense
NZ Rugby could move venue for North-South match
5 talking points: Super Rugby Aotearoa season recap
Read more on:
sharkssuper rugbymakazole mapimpicoroanvirusrugby
loading... Live
Cape Town City 1
Mamelodi Sundowns 0
View More
loading... Live
England 95/3 (35.5 ov)
Pakistan 236
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
44% - 6083 votes
Cricket
11% - 1513 votes
Football
19% - 2658 votes
Athletics
2% - 321 votes
Boxing
1% - 127 votes
Cycling
2% - 313 votes
Golf
5% - 683 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1142 votes
Tennis
3% - 434 votes
Water sports
1% - 123 votes
American sports
1% - 139 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 404 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20226.11) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo