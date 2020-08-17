Makazole Mapimpi pens new Sharks deal until 2023

Springbok winger Makazole Mapimpi has penned a new deal at the Sharks that will keep him at the franchise until 2023.

Mapimpi is one of a host of players who have committed to the Sharks over the past few weeks.

Others include Lukhanyo Am, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Madosh Tambwe, Kerron van Vuuren, Marius Louw and John Hubert-Meyer.

Mapimpi initially joined the coastal franchise from the Cheetahs in 2018 and scored the opening try for the Springboks during the 2019 World Cup final against England that effectively sealed the match for South Africa.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff