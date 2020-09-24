New arrival Warrick Gelant to start for Stormers at Super Fan Saturday, Kolisi captains

Springbok fullback Warrick Gelant is expected to make his first appearance for the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld against the Lions in their Super Fan Saturday clash.

The Stormers will face the Lions on Saturday at 19:00 in the second match of a doubleheader which will see the Sharks take on the Bulls beforehand.

Stormers head coach John Dobson has named eight Springboks in the Stormers matchday squad for their return to rugby this weekend.

Gelant starts at fullback, while the likes of prop Leon Lyons, utility forward Hannes Gouws, flyhalf Tim Swiel, centre Michal Hazner, wing Angelo Davids and fullback Tristan Leyds are all set to earn their first Stormers caps from the extended replacements bench.

Gelant is joined by fellow Springboks Damian Willemse, Herschel Jantjies, captain Siya Kolisi, Frans Malherbe, Scarra Ntubeni and Steven Kitshoff in the starting line-up, while Bongi Mbonambi is among the replacements.

Wing Leolin Zas will make his first appearance for the Stormers since early 2017, having returned to his home franchise last year.

Dobson said that there is plenty of excitement among the squad to finally get back onto the field and pull the jersey on.

"It has been a while for everyone, players coaches and our fans are all hungry for rugby, so we cannot wait to get there and take the next step as we build towards the new competition which kicks off next month," he said.

"Everyone has worked very hard to get to this point and while it will be great to see our high-profile players out on the pitch, we are also looking forward to seeing some new faces and seeing how they go against a quality Lions side."

Teams:

Lions

TBA

Stormers

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Leolin Zas, 13 Dan du Plessis, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Leon Lyons, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Chris van Zyl, 20 Nama Xaba, 21 Hannes Gouws, 22 Paul de Wet, 23 Tim Swiel, 24 Michal Hazner, 25 Angelo Davids, 26 Tristan Leyds

