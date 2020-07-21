Nick Mallett calls for Lions-Bulls merger, says Eastern Cape team is a 'no-brainer'

Former Springbok coach Nick Mallett believes SA Rugby can't make an informed decision on whether to go to Europe or not if it doesn't first re-evaluate the number of teams in the country.

Any re-drawing of franchises must include a team from the Eastern Cape, with the 63-year-old labelling it a "no-brainer".

Mallett also suggests that Gauteng might need to investigate only having one combined franchise.

While SA Rugby will on Tuesday address the local game's future participation in Super Rugby, former Springbok coach Nick Mallett believes South Africa should first take stock of its franchises before deciding whether to stay in the southern hemisphere or go north.

And one of those undoubtedly needs to be the Southern Kings, "the heartbeat of black rugby".

The 63-year-old, who led the Springboks to 17 consecutive Test victories between 1997 and 1998, was participating in the latest webinar of PSG's Think Big Series, which focused on the future of rugby.

"First of all, we need to look at our structures here," Mallett told host and business journalist Bruce Whitfield.

"Have we got the right structures in terms of our professional setup? We have two teams playing in Europe and four in Super Rugby. Perhaps we need to take a look at the number of professional players we can afford in this country and have a re-look at our franchises."

Despite the federation's drive implementation of a de-centralised contracting model that aims to achieve "greater national and provincial alignment" in 2018, South Africa's franchises - at least its geographical bases - are still heavily based on provincialism.

Mallett acknowledges that the issue of re-drawing or combining franchises is an emotive issue, but insists South African rugby needs to consider the possibility seriously.

"If you play a professional sport, as a player you should be happy to go wherever you get bought," he said.

"That happens particularly in the USA. We're even seeing it already in schools rugby. Just because a youngster played for Affies or Grey Bloem and SA Schools it doesn't mean he'll stay at the Bulls or Cheetahs. He could be sent to Port Elizabeth because the franchise there needs a flyhalf, for example.

"What would be best is divide up South Africa differently, spread the talent around a few franchises."

The inclusion of a franchise in the Eastern Cape has to be non-negotiable, Mallett argued.



"Makazole Mapimpi, Lukhanyo Am, Lizo Gqoboka and Siya Kolisi are just one of numerous players who have come out of the Eastern Cape, who go to our unions to make their names," he said.

"Whereas, if you had a professional franchise in the region that functioned with a very good coach and a decent stipend, then you'd really regenerate rugby in that area. It's a region full of tradition. It's a no-brainer."

LIONS-BULLS MERGER?

The former towering loose-forward also ponders whether Gauteng can really justify having two franchises within 50km from each other.

"I understand Gauteng is a strong region, they can easily handle two teams. But it's a small area. Surely you can come to an arrangement and divide those players into one franchise and send others to franchises that need strengthening," said Mallett.

"Only once you've sorted that out, should you decide whether to go to Europe and win trophies or stay south and continue to deal with the logistical issues of overseas travel. My feeling is it probably suits us to go north."

- Compiled by Heinz Schenk