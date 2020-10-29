Nyakane anchors Bulls scrum against Stormers, Carr comes in on bench

World Cup winning prop Trevor Nyakane will anchor the Bulls scrum when they Stormers in a Super Rugby Unlocked encounter in Pretoria on Saturday.

Nyakane replaces Marcel van der Merwe in the only change to the starting XV that beat the Sharks 41-14 last weekend.

There is a further change amongst the replacements, with Springbok loose forward Nizaam Carr replacing fellow Springbok Arno Botha.

There are few rivalries as intense as the north-south derby, and the Bulls will be looking to make amends for their 13-0 loss against the same opponents earlier this year before the coronavirus pandemic put paid to the regular Super Rugby season.

"The Stormers tend to be our measuring stick and beating them is non-negotiable amongst the players. We've come off a comfortable win, while our opposition for Saturday had to scratch and claw their way past the Pumas, so the stage is set for a hard and bruising affair," Bulls director of rugby Jake White said via a press statement.

Saturday's clash at Loftus Versfeld kicks off at 19:00.

Teams:

Bulls

15 David Kriel, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Stedman Gans, 12 Cornal Hendricks, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Morne Steyn, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Elrigh Louw, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

Substitutes: 16 Joe van Zyl, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Marcel van der Merwe, 19 Sintu Manjezi, 20 Nizaam Carr, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Marco Jansen van Vuren

Stormers

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Dan du Plessis, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)

Substitutes (from): 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Leon Lyons, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Chris van Zyl, 20 David Meihuizen, 21 Marcel Theunissen, 22 Ben-Jason Dixon, 23 Godlen Masimla, 24 Tim Swiel, 25 Angelo Davids, 26 Tristan Leyds

- Compiled by Sport24 staff