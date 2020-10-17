Pumas upset Griquas in entertaining Super Rugby Unlocked encounter

The Pumas upset the apple cart when they defeated Griquas in an entertaining Super Rugby Unlocked encounter in Kimberley on Saturday afternoon.

The men from Mpumalanga won 27-21, after leading 17-11 at half-time.

AS IT HAPPENED: Griquas v Pumas

Not many pundits gave the Pumas a chance beforehand, especially after losing 53-31 to the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein last weekend and being disrupted by several injuries - including losing captain Ryan Nell for the season - before their trip to Kimberley.

But Jimmy Stonehouse's men came out all guns blazing on a hot afternoon and ran in three tries.

Griquas trailed 17-6 just before the break but scored a vital pushover try to keep in touch, and when they pegged the score back to 20-18 midway through the second half, it appeared as though the Pumas would run out of gas.

But they found a second wind, with flyhalf and man-of-the-match Eddie Fouche controlling matters in impressive fashion.



The Pumas scored tries through scrumhalf Ginter Smits, winger Ettiene Taljaard and Devon Williams, while Fouche contributed 12 points with his boot.

The hosts scored two tries through lock Victor Sekekete and replacement loose forward Adre Smith, with flyhalf George Whitehead kicking a conversion and three penalties.

In next weekend's action, the Pumas host the Stormers in Nelspruit (Friday, 23 October - 19:00), while Griquas have a bye.

Scorers:



Griquas



Tries: Victor Sekekete, Adre Smith

Conversion: George Whitehead

Penalties: Whitehead (3)



Pumas



Tries: Ginter Smits, Ettiene Taljaard, Devon Williams

Conversions: Eddie Fouche (3)

Penalties: Fouche (2)

Teams:

Griquas

15 Anthony Volmink, 14 Daniel Kasende, 13 Harlon Klaasen, 12 Andre Swarts, 11 James Verity-Amm, 10 George Whitehead (captain), 9 Zak Burger, 8 Niell Jordaan, 7 Stefan Willemse, 6 Carl Els, 5 Victor Sekekete, 4 Ian Groenewald, 3 John-Roy Jenkinson, 2 HJ Luus, 1 Mox Mxoli



Substitutes: 16 Alandre van Rooyen, 17 Andrew Beerwinkel, 18 Madot Mabokela, 19 Adre Smith, 20 Zandre Jordaan, 21 Gideon van der Merwe, 22 Ashlon Davids, 23 Berton Klaasen



Pumas

15 Devon Williams, 14 Etienne Taljaard, 13 Erich Cronje, 12 Wayne van der Bank, 11 Neil Maritz, 10 Eddie Fouche, 9 Ginter Smuts, 8 Jeandre Rudolph, 7 Willie Engelbrecht, 6 Francois Kleinhans, 5 Pieter Jansen van Vuren (captain), 4 Darrien Landsberg, 3 Ruan Kramer, 2 Simon Westraadt, 1 Morgan Naude.

Substitutes: 16 HP van Schoor, 17 Liam Hendricks, 18 Heath Backhouse, 19 Phumzile Maqondwana, 20 Dian Badenhorst, 21 Niel Marais, 22 Ali Mgijima, 23 Dewald Maritz