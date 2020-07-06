Rabz Maxwane looks to benefit from Elton Jantjies's vision

Rabz Maxwane says Elton Jantjies is the kind of flyhalf who sees spaces on the field that no one else does.

The 24-year-old finished 2019/19 as the PRO14 top try-scorer with 14 touchdowns and is excited to replicate that for the Lions.

Former Cheetahs flyer Sibahle "Rabz" Maxwane, who joined the Lions last week, said he was looking forward to being one of the chief beneficiaries of flyhalf Elton Jantjies's vision.

Maxwane, who will wrestle for a place on the wing with Springboks Courtnall Skosan and Jamba Ulengo, as well as his old Tuks team-mate Divan Rossouw, said one of the main reasons he was looking forward to wearing red was the prospect of playing with the World Cup-winning pivot, Jantjies.

"If you look at the experience Elton has, it’s going to be thrilling," said Maxwane.

"I always like watching the 10's and to see how they do their thing; how their vision is or how they try to create gaps. It's always exciting to see that.

"I enjoy watching Elton and I think he has everything as a flyhalf. He's one of the best and he's proven it for a long time that he can control a game.

"All I'm thinking about now is how I can finish all the opportunities he creates. That's all you want as a winger, for your 10 to be looking at creating space all the time. Elton is that kind of guy who can spot a space that no one else on the field can at that moment."

The 24-year-old left his mark in Bloemfontein, where he spent three years after moving to the Cheetahs from the Bulls, shortly after winning the Varsity Cup with Tuks in 2017.

It did not take him long to adjust to the rigours of PRO14 rugby either and he was one of the outstanding players of the 2018/19 season, finishing as the top try-scorer with 14 scalps.

He was thankful for the opportunities he got in Bloemfontein to show his wares, even in by the end he was no longer a sure starter, but was looking forward to testing himself in Super Rugby.

"I've learnt a lot and I've taken a lot from the game time that they gave me," said Maxwane.

"Now, I've got a lot of experience and I've upped my game. But I obviously haven’t been playing for some time now, which is something I can’t control.

"I'm looking forward to doing my best this side. I'm also looking forward to playing Super Rugby and I’ve always wanted to play in the competition.

"When I left the Bulls, I know I wasn’t happy, I told myself that I would try to get back into Super Rugby. I think it’s the right time now.

"I think I will fit in well at the Lions. There’s a bunch of good players and X-factor players within the Lions and if you come in as one of those kinds of players, it will be easier for you to understand each other."