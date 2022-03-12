Relentless Chiefs stun Crusaders in Christchurch

The Chiefs' persistence paid off as they were able to wear the Crusaders down and grind out a late 24-21 win in Super Rugby Pacific at Orangetheory Stadium on Saturday.

It wasn't the usual flowing, running performance we have come to expect from the Crusaders, who were forced to lean heavily on their defence in the face of almost relentless waves of Chiefs' attacks.



The home side made over 200 tackles in the game and were dead on their feet by the end as their resilience finally crumbled to bring their 10-match winning streak in the competition to an end.

The Crusaders began the better of the two sides and could have had a very early try when Braydon Ennor knocked the ball on with the try-line gaping ahead of him.

The hosts did take the lead in the seventh minute through a Richie Mo'unga penalty but it didn't last long as the Chiefs grabbed the first try of the game seven minutes later.

Emoni Narawa broke the line and offloaded to Shaun Stevenson who showed incredible quick feet to beat no less than three defenders and burst over the line. Bryn Gatland converted to make it 3-7.

In typical Crusaders fashion, they hit back in the 20th minute with Mo'unga breaking down the blindside before stabbing a grubber kick through for the onrushing David Havili.

Gatland kicked a penalty while Mo'unga missed the conversion but did knock over a couple of penalties of his own to ensure the home side would lead at the break 14-10.

It seemed like the Crusaders were finally moving out of first gear when they scored early in the second half with Codie Taylor rounding out a gruelling 10-phase attack and Mo'unga adding the extras to make it 21-10.

However, the remainder of the second half was all Chiefs as they launched wave after wave of attack against the Crusaders.

The home side struggled to hang on to possession when they had it and were forced to make a truckload of tackles.

They almost managed to hold on throughout but their resilience finally broke down right at the end.

With the Crusaders players absolutely shattered from having to defend non-stop for half an hour, Stevenson was eventually able to trot over for an easy try in the corner in the 76th minute when the home side ran out of defenders, creating a huge overlap out wide in the 76th minute.

It was more of the same five minutes later as the Chiefs moved the ball to the right flank before shifting it back the other way to create acres of space for Rameka Poihipi to score in the corner and secure a dramatic late win for the Chiefs.

Gatland hit both conversions to put the cap on a stunning 21-24 victory and snap the Crusaders' impressive winning run.

Scorers:

Crusaders 21 (14)

Tries: David Havili, Braydon Ennor

Conversions: Richie Mo'unga

Penalties: Mo'unga (3)

Chiefs 24 (10)

Tries: Shaun Stevenson (2), Rameka Poihipi

Conversions: Bryn Gatland (3)

Penalties: Gatland