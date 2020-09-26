Players opt not to kneel as SA Rugby recommits to fighting discrimination and racism

SA Rugby have recommitted to a campaign called Rugby Against Discrimination and Racism (RADAR) as rugby resumes in South Africa with the Super Fan Saturday showdown.

RADAR was first launched on 20 July 2019 to "demonstrate rugby's commitment to eradicating all forms of discrimination in the game".

The campaign has since been revisited and recommitted by the rugby organisation in light of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Before the opening encounter between the Bulls and the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld, a credo was read over the stadium and incorporated into the SuperSport broadcast.

The campaign was the outcome of a collaboration with the South African Human Rights Commission.

The Sharks players took to the field wearing T-shirts with a message: 'We say no to racism'.

Both teams went into a huddle but none kneeled, which has been a become a renowned gesture in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"The approach has been reached by consensus among rugby unions and MyPlayers but does not preclude the freedom of individuals or teams to express themselves on the subject as they may feel appropriate," read its statement.

The credo will be played again before the Lions and Stormers game (19:00) and at the Springbok Green v Gold clash at Newlands on 3 October.

The RADAR messaging will also be incorporated into the stadium branding.

SA RUGBY DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION CREDO

South African rugby is committed to an environment where all are welcome, irrespective of race, colour, creed or gender.

We acknowledge the painful inequalities of our country's past - and its present - and that they must be eradicated.

We must maintain and continuously improve an environment that is fair and respectful, where people from different backgrounds feel accepted and valued

An environment that recognises and embodies the fact that everyone is worthy of being heard and in which all can thrive.

We acknowledge that the only thing that separates one person from another is opportunity.

That we must strive harder to eliminate discrimination and inequality amongst administrators, players and officials.

That we must work harder to create a culture where each person feels seen, heard, and supported.

We acknowledge that South Africa’' Bill of Rights grants everyone the right to freedom of conscience, religion, thought, belief and opinion.

But we are single-minded in opposing racists and racism, and discrimination of any kind.

Ours is a sport for all; where we celebrate diversity and inclusion; and are committed to a better future for all.

We celebrate success together; and we suffer pain, hardship and losses together.

Our focus is on the things that bind us, not those that would divide us.

We are South Africa, with all it challenges, issues and disparity.

But as South Africans we have proved that we are stronger together. We will not be divided.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff