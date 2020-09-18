SA rugby teams to play for 2 titles: Super Rugby Unlocked and Currie Cup

Two trophies will be up for grabs when South African domestic rugby returns.

The seven franchises will play for Super Rugby Unlocked and Currie Cup honours.

All log points from the first round will be carried forward into the second round.

Seven South African rugby franchises will contest two trophies when the season-proper resumes on October 10.

SA Rugby confirmed via a press statement on Friday that the franchises will play for both Super Rugby Unlocked and Currie Cup honours.

This follows a complete re-working of fixtures and competition structures after a six-month coronavirus-enforced interruption.



Following the 'Super Fan Saturday' matches in Pretoria (26 September) and the Springbok Showdown in Cape Town (3 October), the seven provincial teams will head into a double round of local action over 16 weekends with two trophies up for grabs in the event.



The first round of matches - from 10 October to 21 November - will be for Super Rugby Unlocked honours, with the winner coming from whichever of the Bulls, Sharks, Lions, Stormers, Cheetahs, Griquas or Pumas boasts the most log points.



All log points will then be carried forward into the second round - the Currie Cup from 28 November to 9 January 2021 - which will culminate in semi-finals (16 January) and a final on 23 January next year.



The Free State Cheetahs will defend the crown they won in 2019 against the Blue Bulls, Golden Lions, Griquas, Pumas, Sharks and Western Province.



"We are very grateful for the excellent cooperation we've had from our sponsors, broadcast partner, the unions and other stakeholders to get to a point where we can actually start looking forward to actual rugby matches on weekends again," SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said in the statement.



"Depending on our participation in the Rugby Championship, we'll see our top local Springboks in action in the coming weeks and months.



"The impact of the pandemic on the season has been extraordinary and we have had to come up with an extraordinary solution to be able to complete the Super Rugby season and contest the Currie Cup. We believe that this is the best solution for everyone involved.



"All the teams will face each other home and away, and will enjoy two byes during the four months we believe will deliver top-class local rugby and unearth the next generation of stars for South African rugby."



Meanwhile, SA Rugby also announced a five-team Provincial Under-21 competition between the Blue Bulls, Free State, Golden Lions, Sharks and Western Province.



The details of this competition, as well as the Super Rugby Unlocked and Currie Cup fixtures, will be confirmed in due course.

