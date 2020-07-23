Saracens, Stormers planning for London clash in 2021

English club Saracens have announced that they will face the Stormers in a friendly next year.

Famed English club Saracens have confirmed that they are in negotiations with the Stormers to stage a friendly between the two sides in London in 2021.

The London based club will be relegated from the Rugby Premiership at the end of the current season as a result of various salary cap breaches that saw them hit with a points reduction.

Saracens confirmed on their website that together with various stakeholders including the Stormers, all planning would be inline with Covid-19 safety protocols as stipulated by the British government.

“We see this game with the Stormers, alongside our recent player announcements, as strong indicators of the club’s high ambitions," said Saracens chairperson, Neil Golding.

“Despite the challenges that the club has experienced over this past season, everybody at the club, (the board, the players, coaches and support staff at the training ground, all commercial staff and all those supporting our considerable community programmes) is focused on setting our own high standards.

“We want to continue to provide our supporters with fantastic experiences and lasting memories and a game against the Stormers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would certainly deliver that," he added.

Stormers coach John Dobson was happy for his side test themselves against a quality time like Saracens.

“Saracens are one of the top club teams in the world and renowned for their innovation and forward-thinking on and off the pitch, which this match is another good example of.

“This trip would give our players the chance to test themselves against a quality team in a world class venue, and we are very much looking forward to being able to be part of this.”

- Compiled by Sport24 staff