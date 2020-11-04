Sean Everitt reacts to losing two Boks ahead of Cheetahs clash

Despite losing Springbok World Cup winners Lukhanyo Am, the captain, and S’bu Nkosi this week, Sharks head coach Sean Everitt remained positive that they had adequate cover.

Outside centre Jeremy Ward and wing Yaw Penxe have been named to start ahead of Friday’s potentially tough tie with the Cheetahs.

The Sharks have beefed up their bench with the infamous six-two split, with Sikhumbuzo Notshe coming back from injury.

Just when it looked like they were hitting their stride, the Sharks were hit with two massive injury blows this week after Lukhanyo Am and S'bu Nkosi were ruled out of the pivotal Super Rugby Unlocked clash with the Cheetahs on Friday (19:00 kick-off).

Captain Am sustained a hand injury that has ruled him out of action for potentially four weeks, starting this weekend, with his place at No 13 being taken by Jeremy Ward and the armband going to Henco Venter.

Nkosi suffered a knock after the win over the Pumas last weekend, where he scored one of the six tries in the 42-19 win, and he was replaced at right wing by former Southern Kings winger Yaw Penxe.

While other mentors would lose their hairlines over two World Cup-winning Springboks going down, Sharks head coach Sean Everitt remained positive that the depth in the squad would see the team through Friday’s tough test.

"It’s not ideal but we’ve got good replacements in Jeremy and Yaw," said Everitt.

"I said last week that Yaw is a special talent. He did very well when he came off the bench against the Pumas.

"It was quite exciting for him to get an opportunity. Jeremy Ward has been in our system for a while.

"We also rested Lukhanyo in Super Rugby when we played against the Rebels and Jeremy fulfilled that role and we performed really well in that game.

"It’s an exciting time for Jeremey. He’s had a few minutes off the bench in each game and now he gets an opportunity to start.

"At the same time, we were due to rest Lukhanyo at some stage, so this is a good opportunity for Jeremy to put his hand up."

Everitt has beefed up the forward charge for the visit of the Free Staters, by going with the now infamous six-two bench split (six forwards, two backs).

It means that new wing recruit Anthony Volmink, who joined from the Cheetahs, will have to wait at least another week before being added to the match 23.

The good news was that the Sharks were bolstered by the return of Springbok No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, who took his place among the replacements, after recovering from injury.

"We’ve got quality that’s going to come off the bench," Everitt said.

"When you look at Phepsi Buthelezi’s performance last week; he warranted another start and that’s why the rest of the 23 has stayed pretty much the same.

"And, obviously, a guy like Notshe, who is a Springbok and who is in great form, gives us an opportunity to strengthen our bench. He’s coming back from injury and he slips in there.

"As far as the six-two split is concerned, yes it is going to be a high tempo game. We could have gone with five forwards and three backs but this time I feel like the bench needs to have impact.

"By adding an extra guy there, we’ll have that opportunity to change the game."

Teams:

Sharks



15 Manie Libbok, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Madosh Tambwe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Henco Venter (captain), 6 Dylan Richardson, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 JJ van der Mescht, 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Dan Jooste, 1 Ox Nche



Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Ruben van Heerden, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Werner Kok.



Cheetahs



15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Malcolm Jaer, 13 William Small-Smith, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Aidon Davis, 7 Junior Pokomela (captain), 6 Andisa Ntsila, 5 JP du Preez, 4 Carl Wegner, 3 Luan de Bruin, 2 Reinach Venter, 1 Charles Marais



Substitutes: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Boan Venter, 18 Khutha Mchunu , 19 Oupa Mohoje , 20 Jeandre Rudolph, 21 Ruben de Haas, 22 Reinhardt Fortuin, 23 Chris Smit.