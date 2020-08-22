Super Rugby

24m ago

add bookmark

Second half onslaught sees Brumbies overpower Waratahs in Canberra

Ryan Lonergan (Getty)
Ryan Lonergan (Getty)

A strong second half showing has helped the Brumbies beat Waratahs 38-11 in a Super Rugby AU encounter in Canberra.

The home side lead 12-11 at half-time thanks to tries from Ryan Lonergan and Andrew Muirhead, one of which Lonergan converted.

The Waratahs scored a try of their own through Jack Dempsey while Will Harrison landed two penalties.

The Brumbies added tries in the second half through Pete Samu (2) and Tom Wright (2) while Lonergan and Kuenzle slotted three conversions to help secure an easy victory.

More to follow...

Scorers

Brumbies

Tries: Ryan Lonergan, Andrew Muirhead, Pete Samu (2), Tom Wright (2)

Conversions: Lonergan (2), Bayley Kuenzle (2)

Waratahs

Tries: Jack Dempsey

Conversions 

Penalties: Will Harrison (2)

Teams

Brumbies

15 Tom Banks, 14 Andy Muirhead, 13 Solomone Kata, 12 Irae Simone, 11 Tom Wright, 10 Bayley Kuenzle, 9 Ryan Lonergan, 8 Pete Samu, 7 Will Miller, 6 Lachlan McCaffrey, 5 Cadeyrn Neville, 4 Murray Douglas, 3 Allan Alaalatoa (captain), 2 Connal McInerney, 1 James Slipper

Substitutes: 16 Lachlan Lonergan, 17 Scott Sio, 18 Tom Ross, 19 Darcy Swain, 20 Rob Valetini, 21 Tom Cusack, 22 Nic White, 23 Len IkitauWaratahs

15 Jack Maddocks, 14 James Ramm, 13 Joey Walton, 12 Karmichael Hunt, 11 Alex Newsome, 10 Will Harrison, 9 Jake Gordon, 8 Jack Dempsey, 7 Michael Hooper, 6 Lachlan Swinton, 5 Rob Simmons (captain), 4 Ned Hanigan, 3 Harry Johnson-Holmes, 2 Tom Horton, 1 Tom Robertson.

Substitutes: 16 Robbie Abel, 17 Tetera Faulkner, 18 Angus Bell, 19 Tom Staniforth, 20 Hugh Sinclair, 21 Mitch Short, 22 Ben Donaldson, 23 Lalakai Foketi

Related Links
Former Bok Neil de Kock chats to Sport24
Zanni bows out in PRO14 loss as rugby returns in Italy after six-month lockdown
Bookworm Stedman Gans wants to become the Bulls' alchemist
Read more on:
brumbieswaratahssuper rugby aurugbycoronavirus
loading... Live
England 336/4 (95.4 ov)
Pakistan 0
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
43% - 6378 votes
Cricket
11% - 1628 votes
Football
19% - 2834 votes
Athletics
2% - 348 votes
Boxing
1% - 136 votes
Cycling
2% - 341 votes
Golf
5% - 729 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1239 votes
Tennis
3% - 471 votes
Water sports
1% - 130 votes
American sports
1% - 153 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 436 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20232.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo