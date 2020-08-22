Second half onslaught sees Brumbies overpower Waratahs in Canberra

A strong second half showing has helped the Brumbies beat Waratahs 38-11 in a Super Rugby AU encounter in Canberra.

The home side lead 12-11 at half-time thanks to tries from Ryan Lonergan and Andrew Muirhead, one of which Lonergan converted.

The Waratahs scored a try of their own through Jack Dempsey while Will Harrison landed two penalties.

The Brumbies added tries in the second half through Pete Samu (2) and Tom Wright (2) while Lonergan and Kuenzle slotted three conversions to help secure an easy victory.

More to follow...

Scorers

Brumbies

Tries: Ryan Lonergan, Andrew Muirhead, Pete Samu (2), Tom Wright (2)

Conversions: Lonergan (2), Bayley Kuenzle (2)

Waratahs

Tries: Jack Dempsey

Conversions

Penalties: Will Harrison (2)

Teams

Brumbies

15 Tom Banks, 14 Andy Muirhead, 13 Solomone Kata, 12 Irae Simone, 11 Tom Wright, 10 Bayley Kuenzle, 9 Ryan Lonergan, 8 Pete Samu, 7 Will Miller, 6 Lachlan McCaffrey, 5 Cadeyrn Neville, 4 Murray Douglas, 3 Allan Alaalatoa (captain), 2 Connal McInerney, 1 James Slipper

Substitutes: 16 Lachlan Lonergan, 17 Scott Sio, 18 Tom Ross, 19 Darcy Swain, 20 Rob Valetini, 21 Tom Cusack, 22 Nic White, 23 Len IkitauWaratahs

15 Jack Maddocks, 14 James Ramm, 13 Joey Walton, 12 Karmichael Hunt, 11 Alex Newsome, 10 Will Harrison, 9 Jake Gordon, 8 Jack Dempsey, 7 Michael Hooper, 6 Lachlan Swinton, 5 Rob Simmons (captain), 4 Ned Hanigan, 3 Harry Johnson-Holmes, 2 Tom Horton, 1 Tom Robertson.

Substitutes: 16 Robbie Abel, 17 Tetera Faulkner, 18 Angus Bell, 19 Tom Staniforth, 20 Hugh Sinclair, 21 Mitch Short, 22 Ben Donaldson, 23 Lalakai Foketi