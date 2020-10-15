Super Rugby

44m ago

add bookmark

Seven Springboks start for Stormers against Lions

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bongi Mbonambi during a Stormers training session at Newlands on 30 January 2020. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
Bongi Mbonambi during a Stormers training session at Newlands on 30 January 2020. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
Ashley Vlotman

Stormers coach John Dobson has named seven Springboks in his starting line-up for their Super Rugby Unlocked opener against the Lions at Newlands on Saturday.

There are just two changes to the starting line-up that beat the Lions 34-21 on Super Fan Saturday at Loftus Versfeld at the start of the month.

Fit-again wing Sergeal Petersen replaces the injured Seabelo Senatla, while Bongi Mbonambi starts at hooker with Scarra Ntubeni among the replacements.

"This is our first competitive match since March, so to say that we are looking forward to it would be an understatement. The players and coaches have all worked hard in preparation and we can’t wait to get going," Dobson said.

"We have been able to select a very strong team with some quality players missing out, so the challenge will be to gel as a unit and start our campaign on the front foot.

Mbonambi, Warrick Gelant, Damian Willemse, Herschel Jantjies, Siya Kolisi, Frans Malherbe and Steven Kitshoff are the seven Boks in the starting team.

Saturday's clash is scheduled for 19:00.

Teams:

Stormers

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Dan du Plessis, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Leon Lyons, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Chris van Zyl, 20 Nama Xaba, 21 Paul de Wet, 22 Michal Haznar, 23 Tim Swiel

Lions

TBA

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Rugby employers elect first woman executive member
Bryan Habana reveals his Bok bolter for 2021 British & Irish Lions tour
Bok great Habana revisits 2009 British Lions glory: 'One of the great tries I've ever seen'
Read more on:
stormerssuper rugby unlockedjohn dobsonfrans malherbesiya kolisiwarrick gelantdamian willemsesteven kitshoffbongi mbonambiherschel jantjiescape townrugby
Fixtures
Fri 16 Oct 20 19:00 PM (SAST)
Cheetahs
Bulls
Toyota Stadium
Sat 17 Oct 20 16:30 PM (SAST)
Tafel Lager Griquas
Phakisa Pumas
Tafel Lager Park
Sat 17 Oct 20 19:00 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Lions
Cape Town
View More
Results
Sat 10 Oct 20
Bulls 30
Tafel Lager Griquas 23
Sat 10 Oct 20
Cheetahs 53
Phakisa Pumas 31
Fri 09 Oct 20
Sharks 19
Lions 16
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Cheetahs
1
1
5
2. Bulls
1
1
4
3. Sharks
1
1
4
4. Lions
1
0
1
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo