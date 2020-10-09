Sharks beat Lions in nail-biting contest at Kings Park

Flyhalf Curwin Bosch's fourth penalty of the evening proved the difference as the Sharks narrowly beat the Lions 19-16 in a tight contest at Kings Park.

As it happened | Sharks v Lions

The opening game of Super Rugby Unlocked lived up to the billing, as the two sides traded blows right from the first bell.

The flyhalves played crucial roles but it was the younger Sharks pivot, Bosch, who got the better of cunning veteran Elton Jantjies.

Werner Kok opened the scoring by touching down for his first Sharks try on debut, assisted by Springbok Lukhanyo Am in the 5th minute. Phepsi Buthelezi, however, played a big hand after his great one-handed off-load freed up Am, who set Kok loose.

The ball came from Rabz Maxwane getting stripped of the ball, following a sky-scraping high kick by Bosch that the Lions mishandled. In typical Sharks fashion that we saw in Super Rugby this year, they pounced.

The Sharks benefitted from having two bona fide playmakers in flyhalf Bosch and fullback Manie Libbok, as well as midfielder Marius Louw’s directness.

They could kick, run and counter at will early on from either flank of the field and ran the Lions ragged in the early parts of the game.

The Lions lost Dillon Smit 12 minutes into the game, after a collision across the Lions try line with Louw led to his shoulder getting injured. He was replaced by 22-year-old Morné van den Berg, who made his Lions debut earlier this year in Super Rugby.

Even though they were largely on the backfoot for most of the first half, and under constant pressure from the enterprising Sharks, the Lions clung on and made sure to keep the deficit at just 0-7.

The Lions finally got off the mark with a Jantjies penalty after half an hour, which was well won by Vincent Tshituka, who scavenged the ball in the breakdown from a Buthelezi carry straight from a restart.

The men from Johannesburg might have made more of an impact on the scoreboard at half-time, during which the Sharks led 13-3, but they gave up no less than four kickable chances at goal.

The Lions went for the lineout four times on attack when they earned penalties deep into Sharks territory. Once they overthrew the ball, twice their maul was stopped and, just before half-time, they turned over possession at the breakdown.

With a sharpshooter like Jantjies on the park, those forfeited possible points could be easily construed as 12 points poured down the drain.

Eleven minutes into the second half, the Lions found their bite as Jantjies proved he is a wily old fox. When the Lions won a penalty inside the Sharks 22m area, he held the ball as if to kick for the line but he chipped for Jamba Ulengo at the far end.

Ulengo out-jumped Bosch in the corner to score the Lions’ try, which put them firmly in the game. Jantjies then completed his Picasso work by converting the try from a tight angle in the corner.

Bosch and Jantjies traded penalties as the game went down to the wire. The Sharks led 19-16 with less than four minutes to play and Jantjies had a penalty kick that hit the post from point-blank range that would have tied the scores.

The Sharks defence held on in the dying seconds under pressure from the Lions, including a number of Lions put-ins at scrums 5m out from the try line.

Scorers:

Sharks 19 (13)

Try: Werner Kok

Conversion: Curwin Bosch

Penalties: Bosch (4)

Lions 16 (3)

Try: Jamba Ulengo

Conversion: Elton Jantjies

Penalties: Jantjies (3)

Teams:

Sharks

15 Manie Libbok, 14 JP Pietersen, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Marius Louw, 11 Werner Kok, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Sikumbuzo Notshe, 7 Phepsi Buthelezi, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Dylan Richardson, 1 Ox NcheSubstitutes: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Mpilo Gumede, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Thaakir Abrahams

Lions

15 EW Viljoen, 14 Jamba Ulengo, 13 Burger Odendaal, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Rabz Maxwane, 10 Elton Jantjies (captain), 9 Dillon Smit, 8 Len Massyn, 7 Vince Tshituka, 6 Jaco Kriel, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Willem Alberts, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Sti Sithole

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 MJ Pelser, 21 Hacjivah Dayimani, 22 Morne van den Berg, 23 Gianni Lombard, 24 Wandisile Simelane, 25 Ruan Dreyer