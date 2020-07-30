Sharks fitness coach: 'Lockdown was tough on players, but they came back in good nick'

Some Sharks players used the lockdown to great effect, according to conditioning coach Thulani Nteta, and recovered from niggling injuries.

Players lost some muscle mass over the lockdown period, but their body fat percentages weren’t too dissimilar to during the regular season.

The Sharks, who were on top of the Super Rugby standings, a point ahead of the Crusaders, rued the end of the regular season due to Covid-19.

The Sharks were possibly the worst affected South African team by the mayhem caused by Covid-19, but now that they’re back, and their conditioning coach Thulani Nteta said the players looked in good nick after the four-month enforced break.



The Durbanites were on top of the Super Rugby overall standings on 24 points, ahead of the Crusaders and Brumbies (both on 23), before the pandemic swept the globe and forced everyone into lockdown in March.



They were playing showtime rugby, spraying the ball, scoring tries and making hits at will. After disposing of the Stormers in their last game week, they were going to enjoy a lekker bye and then make a surge for a home final log position in the latter months.

But the pandemic and its ensuing lockdown had the biggest say, washing all those dreams down the drain.

Nteta said the hard lockdown period was tough on the players, more mentally than physically, but it offered a chance for those carrying niggles to fully recuperate.

"That lockdown period was tough for some players," Nteta told Sport24.

"Because it’s the first time anybody has dealt with such a thing, it took us by surprise.

"But at the same time, it was a good opportunity for guys to recover and heal because we had played all our games on the trot for seven weeks nonstop during the shortened season.

"Normally, I’d send the guys their individual programmes when we have a bye week and just keep tabs on how they are progressing.

"That first week was good for some guys to nurse their wounds, but later into the lockdown period, when nobody could leave home, we set up small mentoring groups where technical staff members would look after certain groups per week, each with their home programmes.

"If I had seven players to look after, I would check up on their training during the week and then we’d meet later together as a team on a Zoom meeting."

All those little innovations weren’t in vain. Last week, the Sharks commenced non-contact, restricted training - dubbed "Pre-season 2.0" - at Kings Park with players returning without their bodies being too unrecognisable.

Nteta credited the team culture and trust from management in players to keep themselves in the best possible shape while they were self-isolating for the good condition they came back in.

"The culture we have helped us in that the guys were still in very good nick when they came back," he said.

"However, we did have a lot of guys losing muscle mass because they didn’t have access to gym and that sort of thing. That was probably the biggest thing.

"Their body fat percentages were not that much different from the time before lockdown. I trusted my boys to know what they needed to do as professionals and that they ought to keep their bodies in certain shape, so that when they come back they’re ready to go or at least not starting from zero.

"The longer the lockdown went, some players started feeling it mentally. Athletes can’t sit down and when they have down time, they need to put their energy to good work."