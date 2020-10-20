Sharks No 3 Thomas du Toit: 'We're close to hitting that Super Rugby stride again'

Thomas du Toit believes the Sharks aren't too far off from hitting the great heights they displayed in the curtailed 2020 Super Rugby season again.

The Sharks meet the Bulls at Loftus this weekend, who are smarting from their narrow loss to the Cheetahs last weekend.

Du Toit said the Sharks have accepted the set-piece challenge Jake White's men will pose come Saturday.

Ahead of their visit to Loftus, just three weeks after they were mauled 49-28 by a rampant Bulls side on the last weekend of September, Du Toit told the press on Tuesday that they weren't too far off from reproducing their best form again.

"In terms of regaining the momentum, I think we are quite close to hitting that stride again,” said Du Toit.

"We haven't lost much of what we did in Super Rugby earlier this year and the plan hasn't changed. We’ve let ourselves down a little bit in the way that we’ve played but I think we are going to find our stride very soon.

"Every week changes. We have to identify the strengths of their team, have the intent to beat those strengths and to better ourselves."

Coach Sean Everitt's side enjoyed a bye week last weekend after winning their first Super Rugby Unlocked match 19-17, thanks to huge slices of luck, especially in the dying moments of the game and some key Curwin Bosch conversions.

Lions flyhalf Elton Jantjies had a number of chances to put the Lions ahead and even wrest victory from the Sharks but missed a couple of crucial kicks. The Sharks clung on to win by the skin of their teeth.

The Bulls might be less forgiving in Pretoria come Saturday (19:00 kick-off), after running the Sharks ragged in their warm-up encounter at the same venue during the Super Fan Saturday prelude to the restart.

Jake White's men are also smarting from their narrow shock loss to the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

"The thing about rugby is that you always get a second chance," said Du Toit.

“That’s what we are focusing on this week, mentally, and correcting the mistakes we made three weeks ago. It’s hard to go and play there again, it’s a massive challenge but it's also a massive opportunity.

"We will take that on board and we are excited to take that challenge head on. We've trained hard this week on having a fast start and you have to rectify the mistakes you've made in the past.

"That's an area we've pinpointed and worked hard on.

"Set pieces is another one that's always a work on. Every team is different, so you have to prepare in different ways.

"Tactics change every week but there are certain things that stay the same. We need to have a strong focus on our set-piece - our scrums, lineouts, mauls - which we've obviously worked very hard on.

"It is a strength of theirs and we accept that challenge."

The World Cup-winning front-rower also weighed in the Springboks’ decision to forgo the Rugby Championship, presumably to preserve the health of the country’s best players, who have been back on the field for just two weeks, competitively, as opposed to New Zealand and Australia who have been playing for months.

"There's pros and cons to the Springboks' decision not to play the Rugby Championship this year and you probably won’t know the full reasons why it’s happened and so on, but we are here to play rugby.

"It doesn't matter what competition it is, we just want to play rugby, so we are happy," he added.