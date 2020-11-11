Sharks team naming postponed after Covid test results delay

The Sharks have had to postpone naming their match-23 to face Griquas in Kimberley on Friday, following delays in their Covid-19 test results.

Head coach Sean Everitt was meant to announce the team at 11:00 on Wednesday but has had to hold the announcement back for another day to Thursday morning.

The Sharks are third on the Super Rugby Unlocked log, behind the Bulls (19 points) and tied with the second placed Stormers (13 points). They are chasing a bonus-point win in Kimberley to bring themselves to within a point of the Bulls, who enjoy a bye this week.

The Sharks said in a media statement:

"With reference to today’s planned team release and press conference, please be advised that these announcements will be postponed until tomorrow (Thursday).

"As per the Covid-19 protocol, the team gets tested every week and due to a delay with receiving these results we are unable to release a team today.

"The team will be released at 08:30 tomorrow with the press conference scheduled for 10:30."

The Covid-19 results delay will be of concern to SA Rugby and the franchise, after the events at Ellis Park where an outbreak in the Lions camp caused their round three match against Cheetahs getting postponed and later cancelled. Both those teams were awarded two points for "draws", after SA Rugby couldn't fit a replay on the rugby calendar.

Last week, Everitt's squad was disrupted after injuries to captain Lukhanyo Am (four weeks) and S'bu Nkosi forced Everitt to rejig his lineup to the team that beat the Pumas in Mbombela the weekend before.

Kick-off between Griquas and the Sharks is at 19:00 on Friday.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff.