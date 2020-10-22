Sharks welcome back Bok wing Nkosi for Bulls, Penxe on bench

The Sharks have included Springbok World Cup winning wing Sbu Nkosi in their starting line-up for Saturday's Super Rugby Unlocked clash against the Bulls at Loftus.

Nkosi will replace JP Pietersen.



Hooker Kerron van Vuuren and loose-forward Henco Venter have also both been passed fit to play, but have been named to come off the bench in their first matches since the suspension of Super Rugby.

Also named on the bench is Yaw Penxe, who was last saw action in the Springbok Green v Gold match.

The 23-year-old, who hails from Queenstown in the Eastern Cape, came to prominence for the Southern Kings before starring in the Green team’s 25-9 victory over the Golds early in October and has come to Durban on loan.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 19:00.

Teams:

Bulls

TBA

Sharks

15 Manie Libbok, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Marius Louw, 11 Werner Kok, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Phepsi Buthelezi, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Dylan Richardson, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Henco Venter, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Yaw Penxe

