Stormers change 3 for Pumas clash as Kitshoff, Ntubeni ruled out due to Covid-19 protocols

John Dobson (Gallo Images)
The Stormers have made three changes for Friday's clash against the Pumas after Steven Kitshoff and Scarra Ntubeni were ruled out of the matchday squad due to Covid-19 protocols.

Both Kitshoff and Ntubeni are currently isolating at home after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

That means that Leon Lyons will make his Stormers debut as he replaces Kitshoff at loosehead prop.

Wing Edwill van der Merwe starts out wide in place of the injured Sergeal Petersen, while up front Chris van Zyl comes in at lock in a rotational switch that sees JD Schickerling drop to the bench.

Prop Kwenzo Blose and hooker Chad Solomon are both among an extended list of replacements along with flank Jaco Coetzee, scrumhalf Godlen Masimla and utility back Tristan Leyds, who all did not feature last week.

The replacements bench will only be finalised on Friday.

Stormers head coach John Dobson said that the trip to Nelspruit will be a good chance for his team to show what they learned from their opening match.

"We would like to see growth and improvement in certain areas of our game and an away game in Nelspruit will be a good test of that," he said.

"We have some exciting players coming into the mix this week, so we are looking forward to seeing what they have to offer as we keep building."

The match against the Pumas kicks off at 19:00 on Friday at Mbombela Stadium.

Teams:

Pumas

15 Devon Williams, 14 Neil Maritz, 13 Erich Cronje, 12 Wayne van der Bank, 11 Etienne Taljaard, 10 Eddie Fouche, 9 Ginter Smuts, 8 Jeandre Rudolph, 7 Willie Engelbrecht, 6 Francois Kleinhans, 5 Pieter Jansen van Vuren (captain), 4 Darrien Landsberg, 3 Ruan Kramer, 2 AJ le Roux, 1 Morgan Naude

Substitutes: 16 Simon Westraadt, 17 Liam Hendricks, 18 Heath Backhouse, 19 Phumzile Maqondwana, 20 Dian Badenhorst, 21 Niel Marais, 22 Ali Mgijima, 23 Ig Prinsloo

Stormers

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Dan du Plessis, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Chris van Zyl, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Leon Lyons

Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 JD Schickerling, 20 Nama Xaba, 21 Jaco Coetzee, 22 Godlen Masimla, 23 Michal Haznar, 24 Tim Swiel, 25 Tristan Leyds

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

