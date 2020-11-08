Stormers coach Dobson pleased with 'rhythm, flair' on attack in win over Griquas

After a 39-6 win over Griquas, Stormers coach John Dobson is pleased that they "attacked with a bit more flair".

Dobson says the changes he made to the team reaped rewards and the players brought the "energy" he was calling for.

Wing Edwill van der Merwe and lock David Meihuizen are injury casualties ahead of facing the Cheetahs.

Stormers coach John Dobson is chuffed that his team produced an improved attacking performance against Griquas in Kimberley on Saturday.

The Stormers dominated throughout and ran in six tries for a 39-6 bonus-point win.

The men from the Cape lost with that exact scoreline to the Bulls in Pretoria last weekend, with their coach calling for "more energy" from his charges.

They duly obliged in the Kimberley heat, and while admitting it was far from a perfect performance, Dobson said it was a step in the right direction.

"We were pleased that we could attack with a bit more flair. Pleased with the first half, how we controlled the territory, yet managed to combine that with a bit of rhythm on attack," Dobson said in his post-match analysis.

"I think we left a few tries and points out there generally. But it's a nicer problem to have than not creating any opportunities, which has been the case lately."

The Stormers were surprisingly pegged back in the scrums early on, as Griquas' opening points came after a scrum penalty.

But the Capetonians gradually took control in this department, and apart from running Griquas ragged, they also bossed the physical exchanges.

"I thought Griquas did really well in the scrums - we didn't get our dominance that we would have liked to there. [But] it made us work harder on attack, which may be a good thing for us."

Dobson made five changes before the match and he said it reaped rewards.

"I thought a lot of the new guys... David Meihuizen (lock), Marcel Theunissen (flank), Angelo Davids (wing), Paul de Wet (scrumhalf)... they brought the energy that we expected of them... and I think the team played with a lot of energy and character. We were still chasing kicks hard at the end, putting pressure on the opposition. So that was very pleasing."

The Stormers host the Cheetahs at Newlands next weekend and Dobson said he expected a tough encounter.

"[There were] still too many errors... we'll need energy next week against a very good Cheetahs team. But this will be great for our confidence, it's been a tough start for us, we've been up at the Highveld in the heat three weeks in a row, so we're looking forward to getting to Newlands against a good team like the Cheetahs and building on this performance."

The Stormers did not emerge from the Griquas game completely unscathed, with winger Edwill van der Merwe limping off early and Dobson said there were also concerns around lock Meihuizen.

"Injury-wise, Edwill van der Merwe will be out for a while and there is a concern around David Meihuizen, but we'll have him scanned and see what he looks like later. For the rest, we're all good."

