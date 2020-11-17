Stormers coach says Sharks cancellation 'unfortunate', shifts focus to Bulls

After the cancellation of their game against the Sharks, the Stormers have already shifted their focus to facing the Bulls at Newlands.

Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman says it's unfortunate not to face the Sharks as they had built up good momentum in recent weeks.

The Stormers will convert to Western Province and open their Currie Cup account against their Pretoria rivals next weekend.

Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman says it's unfortunate that their Super Rugby Unlocked clash against the Sharks had to be cancelled, but stresses they've already shifted their focus to facing the Bulls at Newlands next weekend.

This Saturday's final Super Rugby Unlocked encounter at Kings Park was cancelled after a Covid-19 outbreak amongst the Sharks forwards.

The cancellation means the Bulls are now all but assured of clinching the Super Rugby Unlocked title, with Capetonians now fully focused on the Currie Cup.

The Stormers will switch into Western Province for the Currie Cup and open their campaign against the Blue Bulls at Newlands on Saturday, 28 November.

The Stormers lost 39-6 to the Bulls in Pretoria last month but since then have notched impressive victories over Griquas (39-6, Kimberley) and the Cheetahs (30-13, Newlands).

While addressing reporters in an online media conference on Tuesday, Snyman said it was unfortunate that their momentum would be halted somewhat this week.



"We felt we started to get momentum as a team and obviously if you keep playing as a unit then you're just going to get better.

"But it's out of our control, there's nothing we can do about it, now we just need to focus on what we need to finish up this week and start preparing for next week," he said.

Snyman said there were lots of positives to take from their past two victories.

"It was almost like playing two types of games. I was pleased that we could execute. In Kimberley we wanted to open up the game and at Newlands it was more like a Test match. We knew we had to defend well because the Cheetahs can attack... but also putting them under pressure and opening them up... there were some good signs."

The match against the Blue Bulls will also take on added significance given it's potentially the last time these old rivals would clash at Newlands, before the Cape union shifts its headquarters to Cape Town Stadium in 2021.

"It's going to be a big game - the last Western Province v Blue Bulls game at Newlands. Obviously, this week we were preparing for the Sharks... [but] we're looking at us as a team and how we can develop as a team. It will be the same process next week, making sure that we take a step forward every single time we get onto the training field and playing field.

"It's a massive game against the Bulls but it's also a long-term development for us as a team going into a [possible] semi-final and final later in the season."

Snyman added that he was pleased with the improvement shown in all departments from his charges in recent weeks.

"We went through a period as a team where we weren't 100% sure how to play certain scenarios and what decisions to make. I think those things have been sorted out and I think as a team we know exactly how we want to play. And I think we showed it in Kimberley and at the weekend.

"What excites me about this team is that we can adapt. If it's an open game then we can play that way, if we have to defend well then we can do that and if we need to put teams under pressure with our forwards at the set pieces then we can do that as well."

The cancelled game in Durban means the teams will share two log points.

This is unlike the scenario in Europe's Autumn Nations Cup where regulations state that teams responsible for the cancellation forfeits the match. France were awarded a 28-0 bonus-point victory over Fiji after their match had to be cancelled due to several Fijian players testing positive for the coronavirus.

Snyman was hesitant to comment whether a similar ruling should have been adopted locally.

"It's out of your control. I feel it's unfortunate for the teams that want to play... I know those guys want to play rugby... it's something that's difficult to manage at this stage but I'm not sure what's the right way to go about it."