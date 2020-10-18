Stormers wing suffers 'serious' quad injury, flyhalf Willemse 'should be okay'

The Stormers were victorious in their first match of Super Rugby Unlocked, beating the Lions 23-17 at Newlands, but there was a dose of bad news too.

Wing Sergeal Petersen did not return for the second half of the match, which forced coach John Dobson into a rather complicated re-shuffle that saw Tim Swiel enter at flyhalf, Damian Willemse move to fullback and then Warrick Gelant shift over to the wing to replace Petersen.

At the half-time television interview, Dobson confirmed that Petersen's injury was "serious" and, speaking after the match, the coach said that it would likely sideline the speedster for a significant period of time.

"It's a significant quad injury. He felt it go," said Dobson.

"It's a serious injury and he'll be out for quite a while."

The was further concern for Stormers fans when, towards the end of the contest, Willemse also left the field on a golf cart with what looked to be a leg injury of sorts.

Dobson had good news after the contest, however.

"He's got hematomas but he should be okay. He's walking around the changeroom," said the coach.

The Stormers are next in action when they take on the Pumas at Mbombela Stadium on Friday.