Super Rugby

1h ago

add bookmark

Super Rugby set to return to 12 teams - but no SA sides

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Crusaders flyhalf Richie Mounga on the charge against the Bues in Christchurch on 11 June 2020.
Crusaders flyhalf Richie Mounga on the charge against the Bues in Christchurch on 11 June 2020.
Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images
  • Super Rugby looks set to return to a 12-team competition from 2022, the New Zealand Herald reports.
  • The tournament is likely to feature five teams each from New Zealand and Australia, with the other two coming from Pasifika Moana and Fiji.
  • SA Rugby has already stated its desire to field teams in an expanded PRO Rugby event in Europe.

The Super Rugby competition looks set to return to a 12-team tournament in 2022, with five teams each from New Zealand and Australia.

According to the New Zealand Herald, the relationship between New Zealand Rugby and Rugby Australia has improved to the point that a plan for the future of Super Rugby has been agreed.

The two other teams are expected to come from from Pasifika Moana and Fiji.

This 12-team tournament will be without South African teams though, with SA Rugby recently announcing that its Super Rugby franchises - the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers - would be playing in an expanded PRO Rugby event in Europe.

In 2021, New Zealand will continue with its Super Rugby Aotearoa event, while Australia will hold a second season of Super Rugby AU.

NZR earlier this year announced that it was effectively breaking up Super Rugby as it opted to form its own tournament and invited Australian teams to tender expressions of interest.

However, the Australian teams refused, citing NZR's actions as arrogant and unfounded, leading to tensions between the two unions.

NZR's major concerns at the time were that Australian rugby did not have a broadcast deal from 2021 and whether they had the player depth to sustain five franchises.

The new plan for Super Rugby is, according to the New Zealand Herald report, still subject to wider travel restrictions as well as certain financial criteria being met, with certain teams proving their sustainability.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Griquas drop captain Whitehead for Stormers clash, wing Arendse set for milestone
Cash-strapped New Zealand Rugby woos private equity
Ex-Bok coach Peter de Villiers interested in coaching EP Elephants
Read more on:
super rugbyrugby
Fixtures
Fri 06 Nov 20 19:00 PM (SAST)
Sharks
Cheetahs
Jonsson Kings Park
Sat 07 Nov 20 16:30 PM (SAST)
Tafel Lager Griquas
Stormers
Tafel Lager Park
Sat 07 Nov 20 19:00 PM (SAST)
Lions
Bulls
Emirates Airlines Park
View More
Results
Sat 31 Oct 20
Bulls 39
Stormers 6
Sat 31 Oct 20
Phakisa Pumas 19
Sharks 42
Fri 30 Oct 20
Lions 61
Tafel Lager Griquas 31
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Bulls
4
3
15
2. Cheetahs
2
2
9
3. Sharks
3
2
9
4. Stormers
3
2
8
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo