Super Rugby shake-up on the cards as Australia mull over competition exit

Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan has potentially set the cat among the pigeons by revealing plans that the country may soon exit Super Rugby at the conclusion of next year's tournament.

In a dossier by Fox Sport, McLennan informed his New Zealand Rugby counterpart Stewart Mitchell over dinner they were looking to end their involvement "to see what’s best for rugby in Australia leading up to the Rugby World Cup in Australia in 2027".

South Africa and Argentina were culled from Super Rugby at the height of Covid-19 in 2020.

"All bets are off from 2024 onwards with NZ," McLennan reportedly told Mitchell.

The report states that RA is considering a domestic-only competition.

Currently, the Super Rugby Pacific is in its finals round this weekend and will be battled out between the Crusaders and the Blues.

The competition has seen the inclusion of Fijian teams, while the Australian sides gave a good account of themselves throughout the slow-burner season.

According to the publication, RA have the support of their stakeholders, with Super Rugby franchises backing the governing body.

Brumbies chairman Matt Nobbs said: "I can definitely say that all the Super Rugby chairs are behind the thoughts of Rugby Australia and definitely want to explore, as we rightly should be able to, explore our options moving forward."

Australia will host Rugby World Cup showpieces in 2027 and 2029



