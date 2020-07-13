Two WP Rugby players test positive for Covid-19

Two Western Province Rugby players have tested positive for Covid-19.

They are currently both isolated and will be monitored over the coming days.

A total of 120 testes were carried out on players and coaching staff as part of a return-to-training protocol.

Western Province Rugby on Monday confirmed that two players tested positive for Covid-19 following an extensive testing procedure involving all players and management last week.



The two players - an under-21 player and an uncapped Stormers squad member - have isolated and will both be monitored.

The players were tested as part of the return-to-training protocol stipulated by government.

Via a press statement, Stormers team doctor Jason Suter said the fact that there were just two positive results shows how seriously the players and management have been in the precautions taken in their daily lives.



"It is extremely encouraging that only two people out of 120 in total have returned positive results. We have enforced very strict protocols and it is fantastic to see that our players and management are taking this virus seriously.

"The players affected have been counselled and will be carefully monitored and we are hopeful that they will soon be added to the growing number of recoveries in South Africa," Suter said.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff